Curiosity Named Agency of Record for Nurri, Launches First Consumer Campaign, "Shake Ya Can"

The independent agency's debut work for the fastest-growing RTD protein milkshake strikes a joyful tone.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent creative agency Curiosity has been named agency of record for Nurri, the ready-to-drink protein milkshake recently named Instacart's fastest-growing brand .

Curiosity was awarded the business following a multi-agency review. The pitch emphasized capabilities and chemistry rather than spec work, and the partnership now represents one of Curiosity's largest accounts. The partnership kicks off with Nurri's first advertising campaign, "Shake Ya Can."

Launched in 2024, Nurri has quickly become a standout growth story. The brand is already available in key retailers including Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Amazon. Nurri's rapid success and plans for growth fueled its desire to bring on Curiosity as a strategic partner.

"Protein is having a cultural moment, but the ready-to-drink category is still asleep," said Ashley Walters, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner at Curiosity. "Nurri has the ambition and courage to be a category leader, and we're excited to help lead the brand through its next phase of high growth."

"Shake Ya Can" aims to give Nurri a distinct and joyous personality - featuring a fun and eclectic cast of diner patrons and staff getting their groove on while fueling up with Nurri. The work was directed by Daniel Russell of production company ArtClass.

"When I first heard the brief," I actually laughed, because in my early music-video days, I shot a lot of dancing," said Russell. "This spot felt like the perfect full-circle moment. Nurri basically let me blend my music-video roots with a fun, irreverent commercial that isn't afraid to push the line. I love that."

About Nurri

Nurri is a lifestyle brand on a mission to bring smiles to nourishment by delivering better-for-you nutrition with exceptional taste and a more joyful point of view. By balancing flavor and function, Nurri helps make protein more approachable, more enjoyable, and more every day.

About Curiosity

Curiosity is an independent, full-service collective of curious minds blending culture and data to craft distinctive, high-growth brands. Clients include: Procter & Gamble, General Mills, DUDE Wipes, Stop & Shop, and Just Born.

