Curious Jane Promotes Gloria Burbano to President

Promotion expands the advertising agency's executive leadership to fuel continued growth, innovation and client success

LAKELAND, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curious Jane, a national advertising agency specializing in franchise and multi-location brands, today announced the promotion of Gloria Burbano to president, marking an exciting milestone in the agency's continued growth.

Gloria Burbano has been promoted to president of Curious Jane, where she oversees agency operations and leads the senior leadership team, ensuring execution of the agency's vision while continuing to drive exceptional results for clients.

As president, Burbano will oversee agency operations and lead the senior leadership team, ensuring execution of Curious Jane's vision across the organization. She will report directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lora Kellogg, who will continue leading the agency's long-term strategy, business development and industry partnerships. The creation of the president role reflects Curious Jane's commitment to building the leadership capacity needed for its next stage of growth.

"Gloria has been instrumental in shaping Curious Jane into the agency we are today," said Kellogg. "She is an exceptional leader who combines strategic vision with operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to our people and clients. As we continue to grow, this leadership structure allows us to expand thoughtfully while continuing to deliver exceptional work."

Since joining Curious Jane, Burbano has helped strengthen operations, deepen client relationships and cultivate a collaborative culture that turns bold ideas into measurable results. As president, she will focus on developing talent, advancing operational excellence and ensuring clients continue to receive the strategic partnership that defines the Curious Jane experience.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Curious Jane," said Burbano. "We've built an incredible team that is passionate about helping our clients succeed, and I'm excited to help lead our next chapter while continuing to invest in our people, strengthen our culture and deliver meaningful results."

Kellogg said the promotion creates additional capacity for both leaders to focus on the agency's future.

"We're building an even stronger agency for what's ahead," said Kellogg. "With Gloria leading our operations, I'll be able to devote even more time to our long-term vision, strategic growth and new opportunities. Together, we're positioning Curious Jane to deliver even greater value for our clients while creating new opportunities for our team."

Learn more about Curious Jane's leadership in franchise and multi-location marketing at www.curiousjane.com.

ABOUT CURIOUS JANE

Curious Jane is The Ad Agency for Franchise Brands™. The agency partners with franchise and multi-location companies to build stronger brands and accelerate growth across every stage of the business: franchise development, national consumer marketing, and local store marketing. From campaigns that fill the pipeline with qualified franchisees, to brand-building work that gets noticed nationally, to local marketing that drives customers through the door, Curious Jane delivers integrated advertising, media, creative, PR and digital solutions built specifically for how franchise and multi-location brands grow. Learn more at www.curiousjane.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Paquin, APR, CPRC

407-432-7066

[email protected]

SOURCE Curious Jane