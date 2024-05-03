Curiox Biosystems and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Announce a Partnership Combining C-FREE™ Technology with DURA Innovations for Hands-Free Washed Sample Preparation for Flow Cytometry

WOBURN, Mass., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd (Curiox), a leader in the innovation of life science research technologies, and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, announce a strategic partnership to provide researchers with a one-stop solution for hands-free washed sample preparation for ﬂow cytometry.

The agreement combines the Laminar ﬂow-based gentle liquid exchange technology known as C-FREE™ technology from Curiox with the comprehensive suite of DURAClone dry pre-formulated antibody panels and customized DURA Innovations dry reagent antibody cocktails from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. This workﬂow solution overcomes longstanding challenges faced by researchers worldwide, including the need for highly standardized, reproducible, and automated sample preparation for ﬂow cytometry laboratories.

"Our alliance with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is not just about combining technologies; it's about combining our strengths to empower the scientiﬁc community," said Namyong Kim. PhD, CEO of Curiox Biosystems. "By addressing the challenges of standardization, automation, and reproducibility head-on, we are paving the way for signiﬁcant advancements in research and healthcare."

"Speed and accuracy are of the utmost importance in delivering results to researchers to enable them to make critical decisions on their journey to pioneering new discoveries," said Pietro Lopriore, Vice President and General Manager of Flow Cytometry at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. "This partnership presents an exciting step forward in redeﬁning the standards of quality and efficiency in ﬂow cytometry research. By being a trusted partner to the scientiﬁc community, we're able to combine complementary technologies to unite in a common goal of advancing research to positively impact lives."

This partnership is expected to accelerate the research and development of next-generation therapies, vaccines, and biomanufacturing processes.

About Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd

Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd is a rapidly growing global biotechnology company specializing in advanced sample preparation solutions that enhance next-generation therapies. The company leverages expertise in surface chemistry and instrumentation to address life-science research challenges, particularly in miniaturization and automation. Curiox's innovative technologies boost productivity through sample preparation automation, speeding up therapeutic development. Committed to advancing its proprietary C-FREE™ technology, Curiox enables significant scientific breakthroughs, reinforcing its role as a key player in transforming life sciences research and diagnostics worldwide. Visit us at https://www.curiox.com/

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life's important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workﬂows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn .

