Curis Announces Additional Data from TakeAim Leukemia Study

Data update expands AML dataset from 5 to 30 patients

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced updated data from the ongoing TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML to be presented at the ASCO and EHA conferences.

This update includes data for 25 new patients in the FLT3 mutation (FLT3m) and U2AF1/SF3B1 Splicing Factor mutation (SFm) cohorts who had received fewer than 3 lines of prior therapy and were treated with emavusertib as monotherapy at the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) of 300 mg BID.



Prior Data New

Data*

Total

FLT3m AML 3 9

12

SFm AML 3 17

20

adjustment for patients with dual mutation** (1) (1)

(2)



5 25

30

















* data cut-off as of February 26, 2024

** 2 patients had both FLT3m and SFm (dual mutation)

1 patient in the initial group of 5 patients; 1 patient in the new group of 25 additional patients

FLT3m Cohort – 12 relapsed/refractory patients enrolled to date

12 R/R AML patients with FLT3m were treated with emavusertib. Prior therapies included venetoclax (8/12), hypomethylating agents or HMA (9/12), and FLT3 inhibitors (9/12). Preliminary data show 6 objective responses in 11 response-evaluable patients: 3 complete remission (CR), 1 CR with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) and 2 morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS) with on-treatment duration range of 46-324 days. 4 patients are ongoing at the data-cutoff, including 1 CRh and 1 MLFS.

3 of 3 patients who were naïve to FLT3i treatment achieved objective response (2 CR, 1 MLFS)

3 of 8 patients who progressed on, or following, prior FLT3i treatment achieved objective response (1 CR, 1 CRh, 1 MLFS)

1 patient is not response-evaluable

All responders demonstrated complete normalization of blast counts in the bone marrow. One of these patients proceeded to allogenic stem cell transplantation. Responses were achieved rapidly in this population, with 5 of 6 responses occurring within one cycle of treatment.

SFm Cohort – 20 relapsed/refractory patients enrolled to date

20 R/R AML patients with SFm were treated with emavusertib. Prior therapies included venetoclax (18/20) and HMA (17/20). Preliminary data show 4 of 18 response-evaluable patients in this population have achieved objective response (CR/CRh/MLFS). 8 of 20 patients are ongoing at the data-cutoff, including 1 MLFS and 3 non-responding patients who have shown increased neutrophil counts.

All 4 responders (1 CR, 2 CRh, 1 MLFS) had received prior treatment with an HMA; 3 of whom had also received prior treatment with venetoclax

3 additional non-responding patients are ongoing and have shown increased neutrophil counts

2 patients are not response-evaluable

All responders demonstrated complete normalization of blast counts in the bone marrow. One of these patients proceeded to allogenic stem cell transplantation. "In addition to the responders, we see increased neutrophil counts in several additional ongoing patients. Since a leading cause of death in patients with AML is infection (related to low neutrophil counts), an increase in neutrophils represents a meaningful clinical improvement for these patients," said Dr. Robert Martell, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Curis.

"We are encouraged by emavusertib's continued demonstration of clear single-agent activity supporting its potential in both monotherapy and combination therapy in AML," said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS) with either a FLT3 mutation or a splicing factor mutation (U2AF1 or SF3B2), and as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML and MDS. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

