Curis Announces Closing of Private Placement Totaling up to $80.8 Million in Gross Proceeds

Led by Nantahala Capital, Stonepine Capital Management, Pointillist Partners, LLC, and The Red Hook Fund, LP

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement (the "PIPE financing") for gross proceeds of up to $80.8 million to the Company, including initial gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $20.2 million, in each case before placement agent fees and offering expenses.

In addition to the healthcare-focused institutional investors listed above, the private placement included participation from other new and existing institutional investors, as well as members of the Company's management team and board of directors.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as sole placement agent for the PIPE financing.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) and in a Phase 2 study (CA-4948-203) of emavusertib in combination with an approved Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. The Company has completed its monotherapy and combination studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with additional resources we plan to continue development of emavusertib as a monotherapy and in combination in AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948).

SOURCE Curis, Inc.