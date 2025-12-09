Curis Provides Updated Data from its Frontline AML Triplet Study

5 of 8 patients (62.5%) achieved Undetectable MRD (uMRD)

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor, yesterday provided updated clinical data from the ongoing frontline Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) triplet study (CA-4948-104) in a poster presentation at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting (ASH).

The AML triplet study is evaluating the addition of emavusertib (ema) to the combination of venetoclax and azacitidine (ven-aza) in AML patients who have achieved complete remission on ven-aza but remain MRD-positive (MRD+), with the goal of enabling patients to achieve uMRD. The first two cohorts in the study evaluate patients who received emavusertib for either 7 or 14 days in a 28-day cycle, in addition to their ven-aza treatment regimen.

In the ASH abstract, the company reported initial data showing 4 of 8 patients (50%) had achieved uMRD as of July 2, 2025. These data were updated in the poster presented at ASH with 5 of 8 patients (62.5%) achieving uMRD, with no change in safety profile, as of October 12, 2025.

"These data are very promising and warrant further evaluation of additional triplet (ema/ven/aza) regimens to determine the optimal dose and schedule for safety and efficacy to improve patient outcomes in a difficult to treat population," said James Dentzer, Curis's Chief Executive Officer.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), in the TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-102) of emavusertib monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and in a Phase 1 study (CA-4948-104) that adds emavusertib to the combination with venetoclax and azacitidine (ema-ven-aza) in AML patients being treated with ven-aza in the frontline setting who have achieved CR but remain MRD-positive. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

