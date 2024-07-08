Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that on July 1, 2024, the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Curis approved the grant of inducement stock options to purchase a total of 25,000 shares of Curis common stock to a new employee, with a grant date of July 1, 2024 (the "Q3 2024 Inducement Grant").

The Q3 2024 Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on July 1, 2024. The stock option has a 10 year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's date of hire and an additional 6.25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on each successive three-month period thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. The stock option was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company's Fifth Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company.

About Curis, Inc.

