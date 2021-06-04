Curis to Host Virtual Event to Discuss Updated Clinical Data for CA-4948 in AML/MDS Presented at EHA

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event to discuss progress to date for CA-4948, a first-in-class IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, including updated data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress from the Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with AML or high-risk MDS. The event will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:00 am ET.

The event will be led by James Dentzer, President and CEO, and will include a presentation by Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, M.D., Chief of the Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes within the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The speakers and additional members of Curis leadership will be available to answer questions at the end of the event.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website for approximately 90 days following the event.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination the with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

