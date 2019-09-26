Curis to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that James Dentzer, Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website for 90 days following the event.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, including fimepinostat, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with DLBCL and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a collaboration with Aurigene to develop first-in-class therapeutics in immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with mesothelioma and in a Phase 2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas in India conducted by Aurigene. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com .

