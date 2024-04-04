Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on April 8 - 11, 2024. Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Time: 12:45 PM ET

A live webcast and archived replay will be available and can be accessed here or on the Events & Presentations section of Curis's website.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), both of which have received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Emavusertib is also being evaluated as a frontline combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in patents with AML. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com

SOURCE Curis, Inc.