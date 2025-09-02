Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate at the following conferences:

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 being held September 3 – 5, 2025. Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 9:45 am ET

Cantor webcast

The H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8 – 10, 2025. Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 am ET

H.C. Wainwright webcast

Webcasts will be also available on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

