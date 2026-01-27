Curitics Health Solutions Unveils Winter Release: New AI-Driven Innovations to Streamline Care Delivery and Reduce Administrative Burden

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curitics Health Solutions today announced its Winter Release, introducing a powerful wave of enhancements that modernize care delivery, reduce administrative friction, and enable organizations to take action on real-time insights across clinical, operational, and utilization management teams.

This release includes new MLTSS and Prior Authorization modules, expanded Generative AI capabilities, AI-aided care planning, ambient clinical documentation tools, and the debut of Curitics Point of Care, an EMR-integrated provider experience. Together, these innovations mark a major evolution in Curitics' mission to deliver intelligent, connected workflows that meet the needs of modern healthcare organizations.

"With the Winter Release, we're continuing to evolve Curitics beyond reporting and dashboards into a system that actively supports decision-making across care, utilization, and operations," said Unmesh Srivastava, Managing Partner at Curitics Health. "This release reflects our focus on practical intelligence technology that works in real clinical environments."

Winter Release Highlights

1. Expanded MLTSS & Prior Authorization Management

With rising complexity in long-term services, supports, and review workflows, the Winter Release introduces next-generation modules for Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) and streamlined Prior Authorization orchestration.

These enhancements deliver:

End-to-end visibility across interdisciplinary care teams

AI-supported clinical review and decision-making

Automated documentation alignment across UM, care planning, and clinical workflows

Reduced delays and administrative overhead for authorization requests

Healthcare organizations can now act faster, intervene earlier, and improve outcomes for high-need populations.

2. Generative AI Advancements & AI-Aided Care Planning

Curitics is deepening its investment in AI to help care teams work smarter not harder.

New capabilities include:

AI-aided care planning that surfaces relevant insights, flags care gaps, and recommends next-best actions

Context-aware Generative AI assistance embedded throughout workflows

Real-time analytics and recommendations to move organizations from retrospective reporting to actionable intelligence

"Our focus is on applying AI where it truly adds value reducing friction, enhancing insight, and supporting better decisions at the point of care," said Chris Pempsell, Chief Technology Officer at Curitics Health.

3. Ambient Recording, Automatic Transcription & Telephony Intelligence

Documentation demands remain a major contributor to clinician burnout. The Winter Release introduces new ambient and telephony intelligence tools, including:

Secure ambient encounter recording

Automatic transcription of provider–patient interactions and phone conversations

AI-driven structuring of unstructured text to support care plans, utilization review, and quality programs

These tools significantly reduce documentation workload while improving the completeness and accuracy of clinical records.

4. Curitics Point of Care: Embedded, EMR-Integrated Provider Experience

The Winter Release introduces Curitics Point of Care, enabling providers to work inside their existing EMR while benefiting from Curitics' insights and workflows.

This seamless integration delivers:

Embedded Curitics insights within provider workflows

Real-time decision support

Reduced context switching

Improved data capture and faster documentation

"Healthcare teams are overwhelmed by disconnected systems and rigid workflows," said Danielle Meldru, Chief Operating Officer at Curitics Health. "This release reflects our commitment to meeting providers where they are integrating technology that supports care delivery, not complicates it."

Powering the Future of Integrated, Intelligent Care

The Winter Release reinforces Curitics' vision for a connected, AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem. By combining scalable technology, actionable intelligence, and deeply integrated workflows, Curitics empowers organizations to deliver higher-quality care while reducing administrative burden.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to do more with less," said John Gorman, Operating Partner at Curitics Health, "The Winter Release delivers tools teams can use immediately without disrupting the workflows they already rely on."

Curitics Health Solutions continues to innovate with purpose, building tools that are smarter, simpler, and designed for the realities of modern care delivery.

