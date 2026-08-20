Curitics Health Unveils Next-Generation AI Platform to Transform Clinical Workflows

New Curitics Point of Care Solution, Ambient Listening, AI Care Management, and mobile capabilities help reduce administrative burden, strengthen care coordination, and improve patient outcomes.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curitics Health today announced the expansion of its AI-powered healthcare platform with the introduction of the Curitics Point of Care Solution, Ambient Listening, AI Care Management capabilities, and an integrated mobile application. Together, these advancements bring intelligent insights, documentation, care coordination, and member engagement directly into clinical workflows—whether care teams are working at the point of care, in the field, or on the go.

As healthcare organizations continue to balance increasing administrative demands, staffing shortages, and growing quality requirements, Curitics is focused on developing AI that integrates seamlessly into everyday clinical operations. Rather than asking providers to navigate additional systems, Curitics brings intelligence directly to where care happens.

"Our vision is simple: AI should fit naturally into a clinician's workflow," said Unmesh Srivastava, Managing Partner at Curitics Health. "Healthcare professionals shouldn't have to switch between multiple applications to access meaningful information. These new capabilities bring intelligent automation and actionable insights directly into the care experience, allowing providers to spend less time navigating technology and more time caring for patients."

Curitics Point of Care Solution

At the center of the announcement is Curitics' Health new Point of Care solution, an intelligent EHR overlay layer that operates within the provider portal alongside the electronic health record. The solution delivers relevant clinical insights, workflow guidance, and AI-powered assistance without requiring providers to leave their existing workflow.

By presenting meaningful information at the point of care, the solution helps reduce clicks, eliminate unnecessary navigation, and improve the overall provider experience.

"The most valuable technology in healthcare is technology that makes it easier for care teams to focus on the patient," said LeAnn Hardin, RN, VP of Management at ArchWell Health. "Solutions that bring the right information into the clinical workflow, reduce administrative burden, and help teams identify opportunities for care can make a meaningful difference in how effectively we support our patients."

Ambient Listening

Curitics' Health Ambient Listening capability uses artificial intelligence to capture provider-patient conversations and generate structured clinical documentation. By automating documentation tasks, clinicians can remain focused on patient interactions while reducing the time spent completing notes after visits.

AI Care Management

The platform's AI Care Management capabilities help organizations identify care opportunities, prioritize patient outreach, surface potential gaps in care, and support proactive interventions across patient populations. Intelligent recommendations enable care teams to make faster, more informed decisions while improving operational efficiency.

Mobile Application

Curitics Health's mobile application extends care management workflows beyond the desktop, giving care teams secure access wherever care happens. The application supports mobile assessments and documentation, care plan tracking, member outreach, task management, and AI-assisted documentation, with offline capabilities and real-time synchronization to help teams stay connected in the field.

AI Built Around Clinical Workflows

Unlike standalone AI applications that require clinicians to adopt entirely new systems, Curitics' latest innovations are designed to complement existing technology investments and integrate naturally into day-to-day workflows. Every capability is developed with a focus on reducing administrative burden, improving usability, and supporting better clinical outcomes.

These enhancements reflect Curitics' ongoing commitment to responsible AI innovation, emphasizing security, transparency, interoperability, and practical value for healthcare organizations.

About Curitics Health

Curitics Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming healthcare through intelligent software, artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven solutions. By partnering with healthcare organizations, Curitics develops technologies that streamline clinical workflows, strengthen care coordination, and improve outcomes for providers and patients alike.

SOURCE Curitics Health Solutions Corp.