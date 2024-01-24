Curling Irons Market to Increase by USD 1.29 billion between 2022-2027, North America to Occupy 35% of Market Share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The curling irons market is estimated to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. North America will account for 35% to the growth during the forecast period. Some of the main reasons behind the high spending on hair styling equipment include rising social media popularity, celebrity endorsements, and new fashion trends. Moreover, consumer engagement with social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube is high, which includes beauty salons and celebrity sites that help brands reach consumers across the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curling Irons Market 2023-2027

The curling irons market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies are Conair Corp., Dyson Group Co., Geloon Electronic Co. Ltd., Gorgio Professional, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lunata Beauty, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PID India Pvt Ltd., Revlon Inc., Sharp Beauty Lounge Inc., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., Vega, Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, and Andis Co.

Company Offering:

Conair Corp: The company offers different types of hair styling and care products such as clippers, dryers, trimmers, curling irons, and others.

Curling Irons Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67

Growing popularity of fashion influencers drives growth with cordless iron gaining traction as a major trend, while the availability of counterfeit products hampers growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

By Distribution Channel,

The offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment encompasses hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, and various retail outlets. Offline channels provide a diverse range of hair irons, featuring different brands and competitive prices, supported by their superior purchasing power and periodic promotions and discounts on curling irons.

Offline and Online Destinations are Popular among Customers Seeking Curling Irons

Hypermarkets and supermarkets serve as convenient offline destinations for customers seeking curling irons along with household items and groceries. This segment, is driven by Ceramic Technology, Tourmaline Coating, Barrel Size, Temperature Control, Ionic Technology, Cordless Models, Professional Grade, Dual Voltage, Heat Settings, Auto Shut-off, Rotating Barrel, Multi-barrel Sets, Digital Display, Ergonomic Design, Instant Heat, Cool Tip, Swivel Cord, Hair Damage Prevention, Wet-to-Dry Feature, Travel-Friendly options, emphasizes brand recognition and consumer reviews. Retail distribution, online sales channels, hair type suitability, safety features, environmental impact, smart curling irons, interchangeable barrels, warranty and service, and innovative styling features contribute to market growth, fueled by the rapid development of the structured retail sector, offering increased visibility and space for existing and new brands. The availability of a wide variety of products at discounted prices further propels the offline segment, projecting an upsurge in curling iron sales during the forecast period.

