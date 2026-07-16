Curology and Walmart Join Forces to Expand Access to Prescription Acne Care Nationwide

First-of-Its-kind partnership brings relief to "Derm Deserts" by pairing innovative online care with Walmart retail presence

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology, a pioneer in personalized, prescription skincare, today announced a first-of-its-kind retail partnership with Walmart to make prescription dermatological care more accessible in markets deemed "dermatologist deserts" or communities with either no or severely limited access to in-person dermatological care. Consumers can access Curology's Walmart-exclusive Prescription Acne Kit in 1,000 Walmart locations across the US.

Curology Prescription Acne Kit

How It Works

Inside the Curology Prescription Acne Kit, purchasers will find a digital code redeemable at Curology.com that provides new users with access to a 60-day supply of a personalized prescription formula from Curology's licensed dermatology providers. The kit also includes Curology's Gentle Cleanser and Gel Moisturizer, developed to work in concert with both Custom FormulaRx and HydroTretRx. Together, this system — a prescription formula with clinically proven active ingredients paired with a lightly foaming cleanser and soothing moisturizer — is a proven path to clearer skin. The Kit is specially priced at $24.97 (a $98 value) with no subscription required.

"Acne affects tens of millions of Americans, yet dermatological care is out of reach for many," said Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD (Curology's Medical Director and Board Certified Dermatologist). "Curology was founded in 2014 to close that gap by making personalized, effective skincare accessible, and teaming up with Walmart makes that mission even stronger."

"Derm Deserts"

"Dermatologist deserts" are regions with fewer than four dermatologists per 100,000 residents, according to data published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). Further analysis of the American Academy of Dermatology database found that 73% of U.S. postal section codes with at least one practicing dermatologist qualify as dermatologist deserts, while 17% have no practicing dermatologists at all. In response to these access gaps, Curology partnered with Walmart to bring its Prescription Acne Kit to 1,000 stores nationwide, creating a more convenient pathway to expert dermatological care and personalized prescription treatment.

For more information on Curology's Walmart Prescription Acne Kits, click here or visit your local Walmart store. These kits are available now through August 2026 while supplies last in-store.

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology.

SOURCE Curology