Curology Launches Groundbreaking Brand Initiatives - "In Support of Black Joy" Campaign and Curology Access Program Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology, the leader in customized subscription skincare, is proud to announce two brand initiatives, In Support of Black Joy campaign and an expansion of the Curology Access Program, launching on February 1, 2021.

The In Support of Black Joy campaign celebrates Black History Month with a public commitment and partnerships with Black creators sharing stories of finding and creating joy. Throughout the month of February, the Curology In Support of Black Joy campaign will showcase a collection of stories, conversations, and events, amplifying over 20 Black creators to share how Joy preserves community, sparks resistance, and cultivates happiness—all in the face of oppression.

"Black Joy is resilience. It's an act of resistance and a catalyst for change," says Nicole Phillips, Senior Manager of Integrated Marketing Communications at Curology. "Curology helps take care of your outside, but we wanted to explore something that starts beneath the surface and radiates outward. We believe that diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging make all of us better and stronger, and the In Support of Black Joy campaign is an example of Curology's commitment to all underrepresented groups, and to inspiring the next generation of change."

As part of their commitment to Black Joy, Curology is partnering with Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black institution, to provide $50,000 in scholarships to aspiring Black physician assistants interested in pursuing a career in dermatology, in the continued effort to close the medical inequality gap and support the next generation.

Curology's In Support of Black Joy experience will spotlight, celebrate, and speak to Black Joy through digital events, essays, and video diaries throughout the month of February at InSupportofBlackJoy.Curology.com .

Additionally, Curology is proud to announce the expansion of their Curology Access Program (CAP), making effective skincare more accessible. Through this expansion, Curology will be providing free, two-year subscriptions to 3x more applicants in need every month, committing to providing 1,000 new, qualifying applicants per month with $485 of credit for Curology medication and services, for a brand-wide commitment of $485,000 per month and $5.8MM annually. Participants can learn more and sign up at Curology Access Program .

