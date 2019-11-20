Curran Investment Management Releases Quarterly Letter: You Should Pick Up Pennies - It Could Make You a Millionaire!

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How much do you think a penny invested in 1776 would be worth today if it had been invested for the long term? At 2% it would only be worth $1.23, at 10% the value would be $114,399,069.88; 10% is the average annual return of the S&P 500 since 1926. This is the power of compound interest or annualized rates of return. It has frequently been described as magical. Magical does not come close to describing it. I don't want to make you feel like a financial failure, but the question I want you to consider is: if fear wasn't in the way, what opportunities would you have?

