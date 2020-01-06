Current & Future Trends of Conductive Pipes as Applications for Conductive Adhesives, Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current and Future Trends of Conductive Pipes as Applications for Conductive Adhesives, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pipelines are mainly used to transport and distribute oil, gas, fuels, chemicals, and water in end-applications including oil and gas, mining, fuel stations, automotive and transportation, construction, and manufacturing. Amongst the various modes available for transporting materials, pipelines have proven to be the most cost-effective and efficient option.

Accumulation of static charge on the pipe surface remains one of the key problems associated with pipelines, which are often based on conventional plastic materials, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Accumulation of static charges on these surfaces can lead to explosions and cause damage to the systems, and the environment.

Rising Need For Replacement of Metallic and Non-conductive PVC & ABS Pipes in End-user Industries to Drive Market Demand



This study evaluates the potential of using electrically conductive polymeric pipes to replace the traditional non-conductive and metallic pipes to protect against risks involved with electrostatic accumulation. The study also evaluates the potential application of adhesives with conductive properties (conductive adhesives) on these pipes.



In this research service, the global conductive pipes and conductive adhesives market is analyzed for the end-user industries of oil and gas, mining, fuel stations, automotive and transportation, construction, and manufacturing. The base year is 2019. The key conductive pipe materials considered are metallic, plastic (PE, PP, PVDF, and PA) and epoxy-based conductive composites.



Electronically conductive adhesives are defined as adhesives that contain a dispersion of conductive particles that are typically metallic particles such as iron, copper, gold, silver, and gold-coated polymer spheres in polymer resins, such as epoxy, acrylics, silicones, and thermoplastics. The study further takes into account the application of conductive adhesives on conductive pipes.



The conductive pipes market is an emerging one with great growth potential in the next 5 years. The market is greatly consolidated among select manufacturers. However, the conductive adhesives market is an established market largely for the electrical and electronics end-user industry. The application of these materials in the pipes market is a niche segment.



In North America, several end-user industries are in the process of adopting plastic conductive pipes in target applications owing to stringent regulations. The regulations in Europe are significantly strict and several end-users are moving towards the adoption of solutions, which have been designed to overcome the risks associated with electrostatic accumulation. Although Asia-Pacific is in the relatively early stages of adopting modern solutions to replace traditional pipes, conductive pipes are gaining importance in the automotive under-the-hood (UTH), fuel stations, and manufacturing sectors in the region.



Conductive pipe suppliers face regulatory pressure from organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute (API), European ATEX directives, and the US National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which mandate the use of products that eliminate static accumulation on the surface of pipes. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. Customers are looking for lightweight, durable products that are easier to apply.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the main types of products in the global conductive pipes and conductive adhesives market?

What are the key factors that impact market growth?

What are the regulatory trends in the market?

What are the key industries where conductive pipes find applications?

Who are the key market participants in the conductive pipes and conductive adhesives space?

Companies Mentioned



American Petroleum Institute (API)

European ATEX directives

US National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

