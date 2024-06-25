Current and Former Owners and Lessees of 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 Vehicles are Eligible for a Customer Support Program and Other Benefits

SHERMAN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A federal court authorized this Notice

Toyota has agreed to a class action settlement to resolve claims that 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 vehicles ("Subject Vehicles") contain a defective battery terminal. The Settlement provides an Inspection Program and reimbursement for certain expenses.

What is this lawsuit about?

Plaintiffs allege that the Subject Vehicles contain a defective battery terminal that can cause the automobile to lose electrical power, experience vehicle stalling, and potentially cause a fire. Toyota denies all claims and allegations brought against it in the lawsuit but has agreed to the Settlement to resolve the case. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is Included in the Settlement?

You may be included in the Settlement if you currently own or lease or previously owned or leased a 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicle. Subject Vehicles are subject to NHTSA Recall No. 23V-734, the "Recall." Note: hybrid vehicles are not included in the Recall or this Settlement.

What Are the Settlement Benefits?

The proposed Settlement provides a Customer Support Program that includes: (1) an Inspection Program; (2) a Battery Replacement Reimbursement Program; (3) an Unreimbursed Out-of-Pocket Repair/Replacement Expense Reimbursement Program; and (4) an Unreimbursed Out-of-Pocket Unique Thermal Events Reimbursement Program. You can find more information on the Settlement by accessing the website where you can (i) view settlement documents, (ii) determine whether you are included in the Settlement, and (iii) submit a claim. This Settlement does not resolve any claims for personal injury or wrongful death.

What are my options?

FILE A CLAIM. You will be able to submit a claim for reimbursement at www.RAV4BatteryAssemblySettlement.com for the following programs:

Battery Replacement Reimbursement Program which provides partial reimbursement to replace a Group 26R battery with a Group 35 battery in Subject Vehicles. Deadline to submit such claims is June 25, 2025 .

. Unreimbursed Out-of-Pocket Repair/Replacement Expense Reimbursement Program which provides reimbursement for certain costs incurred prior to June 25, 2024 , related to repairs or parts replacements of the battery hold-down assembly and related reasonable rental and/or towing expenses. Deadline to submit such claims is December 1, 2024 .

, related to repairs or parts replacements of the battery hold-down assembly and related reasonable rental and/or towing expenses. Deadline to submit such claims is . Unreimbursed Out-of-Pocket Unique Thermal Events Reimbursement Program, which provides reimbursement for costs incurred prior to June 25, 2025 , or 30 days after the date the Recall Remedy is available, whichever date is earlier, for unreimbursed out-of-pocket damages to the Subject Vehicle and/or property damage related to a Unique Thermal Event caused by the alleged battery hold-down assembly defect and related reasonable rental and/or towing expenses. The deadline to submit such claims is July 1, 2025 .

OBJECT. You may write to the Court to explain why you do not like the Settlement. If you object to the Settlement you will remain a member of the Class (if you are otherwise eligible) and you will still release the claims covered by this Settlement. You must object by September 30, 2024.

EXCLUDE. If you wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement and not receive settlement benefits, you must submit a request to exclude yourself from, or "opt out" of, the Settlement postmarked by October 21, 2024. If you do so, you will preserve your rights to sue Toyota.

GO TO THE FAIRNESS HEARING. The Court will hold a hearing on November 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST, to consider whether to grant final approval to the Settlement, including attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses up to $13.6 million and Class Representative Service Awards of up to $5,000 each. The hearing date may change, so please check the Settlement website regularly for updates. You do not need to attend, but are welcome to at your own expense.

DO NOTHING. If you are a member of the Class and do nothing, you will not receive the benefits provided under the Settlement, and you will give up the right to sue Toyota about the issues in the lawsuit.

For more information, call 1-877-522-3626 or visit www.RAV4BatteryAssemblySettlement.com.

