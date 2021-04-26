Current and MrBeast announce exclusive, long-term partnership and investment

The new partnership kicked off with MrBeast's biggest fan giveaway to date as Jimmy announced he was giving away $100,000 to 100,000 fans on Current in his latest video 'I Got Hunted by a Bounty Hunter' , which had over 18 million views in 24 hours. Fans will receive cash directly from ~MrBeast, Jimmy's Current ~tag, and will have an opportunity to redeem free points on Current for exclusive MrBeast x Current merchandise in the app. It is the first of many large-scale integrations planned between MrBeast and the financial platform.

"I've always been passionate about producing great content and giving back to the community, and Current is the perfect partner to support me in both efforts," said Donaldson. "I'm excited to be working together and look forward to producing awesome content that will help even more people."



Donaldson's famous generosity and stunts have included giving away 40 cars to his 40 millionth YouTube subscriber, giving five people randomly $10,000 each on Twitter, giving a small streamer $50,000 for completing Minecraft, donating thousands to the homeless, and more. His videos have generated over 13 billion views on just YouTube, including over 1 billion in the last month alone.



"For years we've witnessed Jimmy's incredible creativity and generosity. His unique ability to consistently produce engaging, original content and give back to his fans in increasingly innovative ways has raised the bar for all creators," said Adam Hadi, VP of Marketing, Current. "Creators are integral to our strategy and this partnership fully exemplifies our mission to improve the financial outcomes of millions of Americans. MrBeast is a perfect brand fit and with this long-term commitment, we are collaborating to build the best platform for him to engage his fans in new ways and give this generation more opportunities to create better futures for themselves."



