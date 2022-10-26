Current State of Play and Future Potential of Zero Trust to Protect the Critical Digital Infrastructure Across Industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, and Transportation

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Never Trust, Always Verify - Is Zero Trust the Next Big Thing in Cybersecurity?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of zero trust to protect the critical digital infrastructure across industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecom, and transportation.

In the wake of accelerated digital transformation, traditional perimeter-based security models often fail to protect modern digital environments.

Against the backdrop, enterprises explore zero trust as it takes a micro-level approach to authenticate and approve access at every point within a network. Enterprise adoption of zero trust is anticipated to be driven by a growing shift towards hybrid-work models and cloud-centric operations to facilitate end-to-end security and orchestration in a data-driven future.



Traditional perimeter-based security models are no longer sufficient to address the growing cybersecurity concerns of enterprises. As digital transformation becomes a top priority for many organizations, the zero trust approach is increasingly favored to secure the modern cloud environments and address its challenges. This report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of the zero trust approach in cybersecurity, which is anticipated to protect the critical digital infrastructure for enterprises across industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, and others.



Zero trust overview and high impact industries, ecosystem players, and big companies in each industry embracing zero trust and its ecosystem trends, the buzz created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of zero trust models in financial services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, education, energy, government, manufacturing, and retail, trends in patent filings and grants, factors driving and challenging the implementation of zero trust, regulatory scenario, and the future potential of zero trust in the coming years to secure cloud-native applications.



Technology Decoding: presents the need for zero trust model, challenges addressed by zero trust, definition and major advantages, comparison between traditional security model and zero trust model, illustrative zero trust architecture, prominent use cases, and active startups and enterprises.

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of zero trust from the media perspective - major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. It also includes mentions of web zero trust in company annual filings and hiring trends.

Investment Radar: outlines the total investment trends, prominent acquisition initiatives, venture capital investment trends, leading investors, and corporate investors and investees

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups, select corporate partnerships inclined at future product developments

Patent Landscape Analysis: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents of zero trust from corporations and startups.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, implementational challenges, potential use cases and new concepts emerging, and outlook

1. Technology Decoding: Trends in data compromises, definition and key properties, evolution of zero trust, traditional vs zero trust, zero trust architecture, major industries and use cases, and key players



2. Media & Trend Analysis: Popular news publications, social media traction, thought leadership, mentions in company filings, and hiring trends of big companies



3. Investment Radar: Total funding, mergers & acquisitions, VC investment trends by value, volume, and geography, leading VC investors, corporate investors and investees



4. Innovation Explorer: Key innovators and innovations across major industries, large enterprises in action, and strategic corporate partnerships to deploy zero trust



5. Patent Landscape Analysis: Trends in patent filings, grants, & publications, patent filings by country, top patent filers, key filing trends by industries, and interesting patents



6. The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, regulatory landscape, potential use cases for business leaders, emerging concepts, and zero trust maturity model



