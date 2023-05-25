Current State of the Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market and Impacts on Airlines and Airports 2023: A Nascent Industry that will Disrupt the Airline Short- and Medium-haul Market

This report aims to track the current state of the UAM industry and how its large-scale adoption will impact the current airlines and airports industry.

Increased urbanization and higher priority for cleaner transportation modes that can alleviate high congestion in major cities have led to a renewed demand for developing the next generation of UAM platforms. While there are obvious benefits to the large-scale operations of UAM platforms, their impact on the airline and airport businesses is still uncertain, as the industry is still in its very nascent phases.

This study examines the potential business models that UAM operators, airlines and airports can rely on to adapt to the changing operational landscape due to the introduction of next-generation UAM platforms.

The key focus areas will be short-haul routes in the short-term and medium-haul routes over the long term. The publisher researched key UAM industry trends, key regulatory and policy frameworks, and the activities of key UAM manufacturers and other relevant stakeholders.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • How has the UAM industry evolved since its introduction?
  • How are the current UAM firms designing their next-generation UAM platforms?
  • What are the key challenges facing the UAM industry for the adoption and increased penetration of next-generation UAM platforms?
  • What are the estimated timelines for introducing next-generation UAM platforms and the regulations about their certification and operations?
  • What are the potential business use cases and business models that UAM operators, airlines and airports will potentially leverage?
  • Who are the key market participants in the UAM market?
  • What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Airline Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Airline Industry

  • An Introduction to Urban Air Mobility
  • Urban Air Mobility: Brief History
  • Urban Air Mobility: Market Snapshot
  • Urban Air Mobility: Operating Costs
  • Urban Air Mobility: Use Cases
  • Regional Adoption of UAM
  • Overview of UAM Challenges
  • UAM Timeline
  • Urban Air Mobility: Social Perspective
  • Urban Air Mobility: Regulations

3. Urban Air Mobility Market: Business Models

  • UAM Basic Business Models
  • Urban Air Mobility: Potential Business Models
  • Urban Air Mobility: Airline Business Model

4. Urban Air Mobility Market: Key Participants

  • Urban Air Mobility: Key Market Participants - OEMs
  • Urban Air Mobility: Key Market Participants - Vertiports

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Airlines Adopting Urban Air Mobility Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Airports Adopting Urban Air Mobility Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Manufacturers Develop Urban Air Mobility Parts and Platforms

