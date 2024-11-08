Curriculum Associates Announces New Classroom Mathematics California Program

The program will support implementation of the Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates today announced its Classroom Mathematics California (CMC) program for Transitional Kindergarten through Algebra I—a meticulously crafted curriculum that embodies the new Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools (MFCPS). Authored by a team of mathematics education experts in language routines, Universal Design for Learning, and equitable and engaging instruction, the program will be available for Grades K–8 pilots in January 2025 with scheduled previews happening now.

"The release of Classroom Mathematics California demonstrates an unwavering commitment to student-centered, asset-based mathematics classrooms where every student is a math thinker and doer," said Megan Robinson, Curriculum Associates' director of California campaigns. "Classroom Mathematics California provides educators with pedagogy and resources to establish accessible, discourse-rich classrooms that lead to positive math experiences, identities, and futures for all students. This is the math program California students and educators have been waiting for!"

Designed to support the implementation of the new MFCPS, CMC empowers educators with comprehensive resources and innovative strategies that bring the framework's core principles to life, ensuring students not only grasp mathematics concepts but also develop genuine excitement to learn them. Curriculum Associates worked closely with a team of advisors to ensure CMC is practical and actionable, providing educators with the tools they need to effectively implement the MFCPS in their classrooms.

"Universal Design for Learning support in Classroom Mathematics California serves as a process that can be used to design mathematics learning environments that are both accessible and challenging for all learners," said Dr. Cathery Yeh, program advisor and assistant professor of STEM Education and a core faculty member in the Center for Asian American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. "This framework embraces curriculum development that considers the strengths and needs of the broadest possible range of learners."

"This program was designed with explicit, intentional supports that make content more accessible and meaningful for culturally and linguistically diverse learners," said Mark Ellis, Ph.D., NBCT, program coauthor and professor of education at California State University, Fullerton. "We want learners to see themselves in the curriculum, helping them strengthen their mathematical identities."

Classroom Mathematics California is rooted in a history of success. It builds upon Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Classroom Mathematics ©2024 Edition, which stands out as the first mathematics program to receive perfect EdReports scores for all Grades K–8. To learn more about CMC, click here.

