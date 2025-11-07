Curriculum Associates Expands Core Offerings with Approval of Classroom Mathematics California

Program will help educators align to the California Mathematics Framework with proven instructional tool.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates announced today that its Classroom Mathematics California by i-Ready program for Grades K–Algebra 1 has been officially approved by the California State Board of Education as part of the 2025 Mathematics Instructional Materials Adoption. This approval affirms the program's alignment with the California Common Core State Standards for Mathematics (CA CCSSM), the English Language Development (ELD) Standards, and the vision of the 2023 California Mathematics Framework.

"This milestone represents the next step in our evolution as a company, building on i-Ready's proven foundation and expanding our impact in the teacher-led core curriculum space," said Kelly Sia, CEO at Curriculum Associates. "Schools across California will now have access to state-specific and proven core math instruction and insight through one cohesive system. The program will help educators align to the California Mathematics Framework and give them the proven instructional tools that support every student's growth and confidence in mathematics."

Built for California Classrooms, Rooted in Research

Designed from the ground up for California teachers and students, Classroom Mathematics California is a core instruction program that engages students' thinking and reasoning about math problems. The program follows the Try–Discuss–Connect instructional framework, engaging students in making sense of problems, sharing their reasoning, and connecting their ideas to new mathematical concepts.

Drawing on decades of mathematics education research and the California Mathematics Framework, Classroom Mathematics California emphasizes productive struggle, mathematical discourse, and culturally and linguistically responsive teaching. It equips educators with embedded formative assessments, interactive digital tools, and hands-on resources to monitor progress and adapt instruction in real time.

At every grade level, the program supports California's goals and new framework through:

Full alignment to the CA CCSSM and the Standards for Mathematical Practice, verified through detailed lesson-level correlations

Integration of the California ELD Standards, with embedded scaffolds, language routines, and academic vocabulary development that ensure access for all learners

Universal Design for Learning principles that help teachers remove barriers and create inclusive learning experiences that meet the needs of all students

Data science integration across grades, empowering students to analyze and reason with data in meaningful, real-world contexts through Data Talks and Data Investigations

Support for in-depth understanding with multiple Big Ideas touchpoints to build lasting comprehension

Comprehensive differentiation and assessment supports, enabling teachers to use data to personalize instruction and respond to each learner's needs

"This program supports teachers in creating learning environments where students are talking, thinking deeply, and making sense of mathematics together," said Mark Ellis, coauthor of Classroom Mathematics California, professor of Mathematics Teacher Education at California State University, Fullerton, and National Board Certified Teacher. "It reflects California's vision for mathematics instruction centered around equitable and engaging tasks through which students explore rigorous mathematical ideas and build a coherent understanding of mathematics that reflects the Mathematics Framework's focus on Big Ideas."

Part of i-Ready's Connected System

As part of i-Ready's connected ecosystem of assessment, core, and supplemental mathematics solutions, Classroom Mathematics California allows teachers to directly link insights from the i-Ready Diagnostic to teacher-led lessons. This connection ensures that every student receives the right level of challenge and support to grow, helping educators make meaningful, data-informed decisions that accelerate learning.

