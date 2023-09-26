Curriculum Associates Celebrates Schools Nationwide for Remarkable Growth in Reading and Mathematics

News provided by

Curriculum Associates, LLC

26 Sep, 2023, 09:58 ET

More than 170 schools recognized as a Super Stretch School for surpassing Stretch Growth® goals in i-Ready® during the 2022-2023 school year

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named more than 170 schools nationwide as a 2023 i-Ready Super Stretch School for demonstrating remarkable growth in reading and mathematics this past school year. The schools, which are located across more than 30 states and Washington, DC, were selected based on their i-Ready Diagnostic data from the 2022–2023 school year that showed students attained notable Stretch Growth.

"Stretch Growth goes beyond the typical learning trajectory by providing students with ambitious yet attainable pathways to reach grade-level proficiency," said Emily McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "Closing the learning gap and reaching this goal at the school level is no small feat. We congratulate all of the educators, students, and families at the Super Stretch Schools for their hard work and dedication, which contributed to this exciting accomplishment and recognition."

i-Ready is an award-winning online program that equips educators with a deep understanding of students' skills and areas for growth in order to help them provide personalized and relevant instruction. It combines powerful assessments for Grades K–12 and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics for Grades K–8.

Reaching Stretch Growth goals set within i-Ready puts students who placed below grade level on their first i-Ready Diagnostic on a path to proficiency and helps students who placed on or above grade level maintain advanced proficiency levels. To qualify for the Super Stretch School recognition, schools must have at least 200 students and have 55 percent or more students reach Stretch Growth in reading or mathematics.

More about i-Ready 
i-Ready provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the i-Ready Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continue throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

Today, the i-Ready program serves more than 11.5 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready. To learn more about the impact of reaching Stretch Growth, read Curriculum Associates' recent whitepaper Measuring Academic Success Post-Pandemic: A Vital Metric for Recovery.

About Curriculum Associates
Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact:       

Kati Elliott                             

Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications         

Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638                     

(978) 901-6066

[email protected]         

[email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Also from this source

Curriculum Associates Partners with City Year to Support High-Dosage Tutoring for Students

Upcoming Webinar Series to Help Grades K-8 Educators Build Instructional Routines Aligned to the Science of Reading

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.