Curriculum Associates Celebrates Schools Nationwide for Remarkable Growth in Reading and Mathematics

More than 170 schools recognized as a Super Stretch School for surpassing Stretch Growth® goals in i-Ready® during the 2022-2023 school year

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named more than 170 schools nationwide as a 2023 i-Ready Super Stretch School for demonstrating remarkable growth in reading and mathematics this past school year. The schools, which are located across more than 30 states and Washington, DC, were selected based on their i-Ready Diagnostic data from the 2022–2023 school year that showed students attained notable Stretch Growth.

"Stretch Growth goes beyond the typical learning trajectory by providing students with ambitious yet attainable pathways to reach grade-level proficiency," said Emily McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "Closing the learning gap and reaching this goal at the school level is no small feat. We congratulate all of the educators, students, and families at the Super Stretch Schools for their hard work and dedication, which contributed to this exciting accomplishment and recognition."

i-Ready is an award-winning online program that equips educators with a deep understanding of students' skills and areas for growth in order to help them provide personalized and relevant instruction. It combines powerful assessments for Grades K–12 and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics for Grades K–8.

Reaching Stretch Growth goals set within i-Ready puts students who placed below grade level on their first i-Ready Diagnostic on a path to proficiency and helps students who placed on or above grade level maintain advanced proficiency levels. To qualify for the Super Stretch School recognition, schools must have at least 200 students and have 55 percent or more students reach Stretch Growth in reading or mathematics.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the i-Ready Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continue throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

Today, the i-Ready program serves more than 11.5 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready. To learn more about the impact of reaching Stretch Growth, read Curriculum Associates' recent whitepaper Measuring Academic Success Post-Pandemic: A Vital Metric for Recovery.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

