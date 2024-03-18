Mississippi Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2024 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Krileshia Boyd of Northeast Elementary School in Meridian, Siobhan Cochran of Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula, and Andrea Schipke and Casey Watts of Laurel Magnet School of the Arts in Laurel receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Krileshia Boyd of Northeast Elementary School in Meridian, Mississippi, Siobhan Cochran of Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Andrea Schipke and Casey Watts of Laurel Magnet School of the Arts in Laurel, Mississippi to its 2024 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, Boyd, Cochran, Schipke, and Watts are among the 32 educators from 19 states and the District of Columbia who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Most importantly, Boyd, Cochran, Schipke, and Watts have also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as a steward for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments for their students.

"It's hard to overstate the impact teachers have on shaping the lives of students across the country," said Em McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year, we are proud to highlight just a small group of these real-life superheroes. Our Extraordinary Educators truly demonstrate the power of teachers to create new opportunities for student success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles—from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and then finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates employees, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

"As a teacher, I am always excited about fresh chances to share my own teaching journey with other educators and learn from them as well," said Boyd. "It's truly amazing to have been named an Extraordinary Educator for the year of 2024, and I am eager to learn innovative methods that will help me analyze data, apply fresh approaches, and inspire my students."

"It is an honor to be selected as a 2024 Extraordinary Educator," said Cochran. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of my students, school, and district. Every day my goal is to create opportunities that build community in the classroom. I aim to empower the voices of my learners by sharing experiences, establishing classroom values, and being open to feedback. By focusing on engagement and collaboration, we create an environment that fosters inclusivity, innovation, and a passion for learning."

"It is such an honor to be chosen as a 2024 Extraordinary Educator," said Schipke. "I absolutely love being a teacher. I'm truly excited to share how I implement things in my classroom, share my experiences, and work collaboratively with other passionate teachers throughout our nation."

"I am extremely honored to be named an Extraordinary Educator for 2024 and to be able to share the strategies I've used to lead students to growth and success," said Watts. "I am also excited to connect with other educators from across the country to learn new strategies and techniques to further enhance student learning in my classroom. I've always believed that students benefit from schools having a 'better together' mentality, and I look forward to seeing how this collaboration with my fellow Extraordinary Educators and Curriculum Associates benefits my classroom, my school, my district, and my state."

The Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways of learning to provide the best service to young learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

This is the fifth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. To learn about Curriculum Associates and the 2024 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

