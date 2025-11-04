Curriculum Associates Introduces i-Ready Inform: Continuing Excellence with a New Name

In addition to the new name, a shorter assessment will be available in 2026-2027

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates announced today that its flagship adaptive assessment for reading and mathematics, i-Ready Diagnostic, will become i-Ready Inform beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The new name better reflects the assessment's central purpose: to equip teachers, families, and students with the information they need to guide learning.

"Educators have turned to i-Ready's adaptive assessment for more than a decade to understand what students know and identify where they need support," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This evolution from 'Diagnostic' to 'Inform' highlights a shift toward clarity and purpose, affirming that the assessment exists to inform instructional next steps."

In addition to the new name and in response to educator feedback about the need for more efficient testing, a shorter assessment will be available to educators in the 2026–2027 school year, maintaining the hallmarks of i-Ready: valid and reliable data, clear and actionable reports, and tailored support for instructional planning.

"Instructionally valuable assessments provide specific, skill-level insights to educators so they can plan instruction, group students, and monitor progress," said Dr. Kristen Huff, head of measurement at Curriculum Associates. "i-Ready Inform's approach to the number of test questions each student sees strikes the balance educators have been asking for: actionable, rich data without sacrificing the time teachers need to do what they do best: support and connect with their students."

i-Ready Inform will continue to provide:

Trusted accuracy: valid, reliable data trusted by more than one million educators

Streamlined insights for all: reports that educators, students, and families can easily understand

Confident teaching: Empowering educators to drive learning growth with high expectations and tailored support every student deserves

The name change will roll out gradually, beginning during the 2025–2026 school year, and will be fully in place by the start of the 2026–2027 school year.

For more information, visit: https://www.curriculumassociates.com/programs/i-ready-assessment/i-ready-inform-announcement

About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for 17 million students and one million educators by uniting meaningful data insights with high-quality instruction. We partner with educators to deliver a connected portfolio of i-Ready solutions spanning adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics, supported by expert professional learning and service teams, alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through our innovation hub, AI Labs, we design forward-looking technologies educators can trust. We measure success by the impact we make on student outcomes and are honored to support the extraordinary work of educators to help every student thrive.

