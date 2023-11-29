Curriculum Associates Expands Student-Focused AI Capabilities with Purchase of Speech Recognition Leader SoapBox Labs

The acquisition will accelerate the use of voice AI in the classrooms of tomorrow, improving teaching and learning outcomes for Grades K–12 literacy, mathematics, and more.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates, a leading education technology company, announced today that it has acquired SoapBox Labs, a global leader in voice AI, powering equity-driven learning experiences for students.

SoapBox's first-of-its-kind, equity-based voice engine caters to the unique speech patterns of children, powering Grades K–12 tools—including classroom-focused learning and assessment products, apps, and platforms—to support early literacy, reading fluency, language learning, and more. The SoapBox voice engine generates immediate and granular insights for educators, giving them an invaluable resource—more time to target and personalize their instruction to meet student needs.

Curriculum Associates has supported classroom teaching and learning for more than 50 years. The company offers a suite of comprehensive educational programs, including its flagship i-Ready® product, which makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 educators. By incorporating speech recognition technology into its assessment and instructional programs, Curriculum Associates will bring new and innovative supports to the ways in which children learn to read, how multilingual learners build oral vocabulary, how teachers monitor progress and provide feedback, and more broadly, how classrooms can better engage in all forms of discourse.

"Curriculum Associates and SoapBox Labs share a commitment to improving student outcomes by expanding access to high-quality instructional materials and innovative technologies," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This groundbreaking partnership will bring state-of-the-art voice technology to more classrooms, helping to ensure every learner is set up for success. It will also deepen and expand an asset-based, inclusive approach to learning across our entire product line."

Curriculum Associates and SoapBox Labs also share a commitment to using AI technologies to power equity and inclusivity, accessibility, and data privacy in the classroom for educators and their students.

Reflecting on the partnership, SoapBox founder and Ireland's AI Ambassador Dr. Patricia Scanlon said, "From the start, SoapBox has been on a mission to build voice technology that powers equitable, engaging, and frictionless digital learning experiences for all kids, regardless of age, accent, or dialect. This partnership with CA will allow us to fulfill this mission for even more young students and their teachers."

SoapBox CEO Martyn Farrows agreed saying, "We are excited about this partnership with Curriculum Associates which will solidify Ireland's reputation as a hub for AI innovation and give our team the opportunity to power better, more equitable outcomes for all students as they progress through their K–12 reading, language, and math journeys."

To learn more about Curriculum Associates, visit CurriculumAssociates.com. To learn more about SoapBox, visit SoapBoxLabs.com.

East Wind Advisors served as financial advisor to SoapBox Labs in this transaction.

About SoapBox

Founded in 2013, SoapBox Labs is an equity-centered, privacy-by-design voice AI company. The company's proprietary voice engine has been built from the ground up to power accurate and equitable voice experiences for children ages two and up of every accent, dialect, and stage of development. These experiences include pre-K–12 screening, assessment, practice, and intervention tools for literacy, math, and language learning.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary to teach diverse student populations and foster learning for all students.

