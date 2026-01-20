Curriculum Associates Honors 26 Teachers as Part of Its 2026 Extraordinary Educators™ Class

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named 26 educators from 17 states to the 2026 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual recognition program that celebrates and connects classroom teachers who model high-quality instruction and whole-class engagement using i-Ready®. Selected from more than 170 applicants nationwide, this year's cohort represents educators who consistently support student growth and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their school communities.

"Our Extraordinary Educators inspire us with their dedication to high-quality instruction and student success," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize their work and to walk alongside them as they continue to lead in their classrooms and communities."

The Extraordinary Educators program spotlights teachers who use data-driven practices, demonstrate instructional excellence, and engage in ongoing professional learning. As in previous years, the 2026 class was chosen through a rigorous, multistep process that included review by an internal selection committee, assembly of finalist recommendations, approval by the Extraordinary Educator Advisory Board, and final confirmation by Curriculum Associates leadership.

"Year after year, we are humbled by the commitment and skill these Extraordinary Educators bring to their classrooms," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president for content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We are thrilled to work with them and bring them together into this learning community to support them as they work to expand their impact in their communities."

This year's class also includes two educators whose principals are members of the Extraordinary Educator Leadership Collaborative (EELC), highlighting the strong alignment between supportive school leadership and exemplary classroom practice.

Members of the 2026 cohort will participate in a yearlong professional learning community featuring exclusive development opportunities, collaboration with national thought leaders, and connection to the EELC for expanded leadership engagement.

To learn more about the Extraordinary Educators program and view the full list of 2026 honorees, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators.

About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for 17 million students and one million educators by uniting meaningful data insights with high-quality instruction. We partner with educators to deliver a connected portfolio of i-Ready solutions spanning adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics, supported by expert professional learning and service teams, alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through our innovation hub, AI Labs, we design forward-looking technologies educators can trust. We measure success by the impact we make on student outcomes and are honored to support the extraordinary work of educators to help every student thrive.

