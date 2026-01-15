Mississippi Approves Stile Education® as a Core Middle School Science Curriculum

Stile receives highest middle school science scores for alignment, rigor, and usability

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stile Education , a Curriculum Associates company, has been officially approved by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) as a core middle school science curriculum, earning 108 out of 110, the highest total score of any program reviewed.

This approval affirms Stile's strong performance across Mississippi's High-Quality Instructional Materials Gateway rubric for Alignment, Rigor, and Usability, recognizing it as a leading option for Grades 6–8 science.

More than 200,000 students across Mississippi use i-Ready®, Curriculum Associates' award-winning assessment and instruction solution. With the addition of Stile, Mississippi educators now have access to a connected system of high-quality instructional materials across reading, mathematics, and science, supported by Curriculum Associates' trusted service and professional learning teams.

Built for Mississippi classrooms, Stile combines the best of its globally recognized middle school science program with brand-new lessons designed specifically for the state. The result is a fully aligned and completely customizable curriculum that reflects the Mississippi College- and Career-Readiness Science Standards for Grades 6, 7, and 8.

"Mississippi educators have a clear vision for science instruction that is rigorous, relevant, and rooted in local experience," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are honored that the MDE recognized Stile's exceptional quality and alignment. This approval reflects our shared mission to support teachers with research-based tools that help every student think like a scientist."

Designed by and for teachers, Stile offers a seamless and structured sequence of lessons that connect real-world phenomena to global scientific concepts. By integrating Mississippi-specific examples alongside broader STEM applications, Stile ensures students see science both in their communities and in the wider world.

The program also prepares students for success on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, specifically scaffolding the knowledge and critical-thinking skills measured on the state's Grade 8 science exam.

"Stile is about making science relevant and engaging," said Kat Gentry, head of Stile USA. "Teachers will find a curriculum that's aligned, ready to use, and designed for real Mississippi classrooms. It brings science to life with local phenomena, strong teacher supports, and a mix of online, print, and hands-on materials that work in every setting."

Learn more about Stile's science curriculum approved for Mississippi districts: StileEducation.com/US/States/Mississippi.

About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

About Stile Education

Stile Education, a Curriculum Associates company, is a leading provider of phenomenon-based science curriculum aligned to the NGSS. Its interactive platform and hands-on resources engage students in real-world problem solving and build a foundation for lifelong curiosity.

