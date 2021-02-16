Curriculum Associates Launches New Webinar Series to Support Educators with Reading Instruction

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is launching a complimentary six-part webinar series for elementary educators. Teach Forward: Innovations in Reading will kick off on February 25th and run every Thursday until April 1. Teach Forward will showcase a variety of timely, research-based practices around knowledge development, culturally responsive pedagogy, and the power of proven scaffolds that bring all students to grade-level text.

"The world of reading never stands still. We are excited to share some fresh ideas for authentic engagement in classrooms where rigor and wonder align," said Elizabeth Bassford, Associate Vice President for Content and Implementation at Curriculum Associates. "This webinar series provides educators with the latest innovations from a trusted team of experts and practitioners in the field. We invite educators to join us for all six sessions and Teach Forward in 2021."

The Teach Forward: Innovations in Reading series includes:

Scaffolds for Content Equity on February 25, 2021

on Culturally Responsive Classrooms on March 4, 2021

on Knowledge Begets Knowledge on March 11, 2021

on A Look at Lessons through an i-Ready Lens on March 18, 2021

on i-Ready Reading Instruction on March 25, 2021

on Raising Word Awareness on April 1, 2021

All webinars will be held at 3 p.m. ET and last for 45 minutes.

Educators who attend all six of the webinars will be entered into a drawing to win a variety of prizes, including Visa gift cards, snack boxes, and more.

To learn more and to register for the upcoming webinars, visit CVent.Me/2K8rkr.

