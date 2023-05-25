Curriculum Associates Named a High-Quality Professional Learning Provider for Magnetic Reading™ Foundations in Rivet Education's Professional Learning Partner Guide

Curriculum Associates' professional learning services help educators successfully use Magnetic Reading Foundations to deliver explicit, systematic foundational reading skills instruction to students in Grades K–2

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates, a longstanding high-quality professional learning (HQPL) provider, recently added Magnetic Reading Foundations to its list of high-quality curricula in Rivet Education's Professional Learning Partner Guide (PLPG). The guide provides educators with a vetted list of organizations that offer the best curriculum-based professional learning services in the country. Curriculum Associates was certified and added to the PLPG after a comprehensive, three-step evaluation by Rivet Education and its team of educator reviewers.

Curriculum Associates, which is also certified in the PLPG for Ready® and i-Ready® Classroom Mathematics, is currently one of only 48 professional learning partners featured in the guide.

"We are committed to offering best-in-class service, and we know that providing high-quality professional learning is paramount to that," said Stephanie Lawkins, vice president of educator success at Curriculum Associates. "Our inclusion in the PLPG signifies the value of our professional learning services as well as the impact of these services in helping ensure the successful implementation and use of our programs and, in turn, ongoing student achievement."

To increase the use of high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) and aligned professional learning, Rivet Education reviews professional learning services associated only with HQIM that EdReports rates as "Meets Expectations" in all grade levels for their grade band. Magnetic Reading Foundations received perfect scores in its review by EdReports.

Rivet Education's framework for HQPL defines for educators the characteristics, types, and structures that construct high-quality, curriculum-aligned professional learning. All HQPL services are reviewed by Rivet Education's trained team of educators who collectively have more than 550 years of experience in education.

"Magnetic Reading Foundations, like all of our English language arts programs, is grounded in the Science of Reading," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "As more educators are shifting their instructional practices to align with this research, it is important for them to have a strong partner like Curriculum Associates to deliver high-quality materials and professional learning to strengthen their confidence and support their professional growth."

All of Curriculum Associates' professional learning offerings and courses are designed to help educators use its programs—including Magnetic Reading Foundations—in highly effective, pedagogically sound ways. The company carefully scaffolds knowledge to build educator understanding of how the programs work and how to use them for the greatest benefit to students.

According to survey findings, 95 percent of educators who participated in a professional learning session with Curriculum Associates reported they gained useful and relevant knowledge to support their teaching practice.

More about Magnetic Reading Foundations

Magnetic Reading Foundations is a Grades K–2 foundational skills reading program that provides systematic instruction that moves students from foundational skills to reading fluency and comprises high-interest fiction and nonfiction decodable texts that cover a range of topics, including animals and the atmosphere, to engage students and help them make real-world connections. All the age-appropriate learning opportunities and grade-level materials are specifically designed to help ensure all students have access to the right content at the right time.

In addition to the research-based routines, the program provides ample time for students to practice and apply the skills they are learning in whole class or small group settings as well as to participate in regular formative assessments that provide the data needed to help drive teachers' differentiation decisions throughout the learning process. Founded and built upon the Science of Reading research and inclusive of all abilities and linguistic backgrounds, this program draws all students to the center of learning, ensuring they will confidently access relevant grade-level content.

The program additionally embeds professional development resources, including helpful tips and strategies, to support teachers as they take a Science of Reading approach to foundational reading skills.

To learn more about Magnetic Reading Foundations, visit MagneticReading.com/K-2. To learn more about Curriculum Associates' professional learning services, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Professional-Development.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

