Celebrating Birmingham's Mathematics Recovery Trajectory

Birmingham City Schools (BCS) ranks first in Alabama for mathematics recovery, with average achievement up half a grade-level equivalent in one year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic recovery at a national level remains stagnant, and achievement gaps between poor and non-poor districts in most states have deepened since the pandemic. However, many Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS) member districts are bucking the trend and closing learning gaps for their students. A member of CGCS and partner of Curriculum Associates, Birmingham City Schools (BCS) is leading the state of Alabama in mathematics achievement.

A study of 8,000 school districts across 30 states found that Alabama is the only state in which students' average mathematics proficiency exceeds pre-pandemic levels. BCS has set itself apart, as its districtwide recovery efforts resulted in students' mathematics achievement increasing half a grade-level equivalent in just one year. A majority (i.e., 87 percent) of BCS students have socioeconomic disadvantages.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our nation's academic recovery efforts, and the steps we take now have a tremendous impact on students' abilities to reach or exceed grade-level learning in math and reading," said Kelly-Ann Parson, sales director at Curriculum Associates. "Districts like Birmingham City Schools show us that success is possible. We are inspired by the district's dedication to finding new ways to support its students and educators, and it is our privilege to partner with BCS to continue improving student outcomes."

From 2022 to 2023, the number of BCS students scoring "on track" or "mastered" on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program in Mathematics grew by four percentage points across Grades 3–8. Growth in Grades 3 and 7 was particularly impressive at 6.6 and 7.2 percentage points, respectively. This growth outpaced Alabama state averages.

"We wanted to layer all the supports available to us," said Mark Sullivan, BCS superintendent. "These supports included enrolling students in enrichment sessions, implementing wraparound services, and partnering with area universities to engage undergraduates in providing high-intensity tutoring to BCS students."

CGCS students represent a large percentage of i-Ready users, with nearly 2.5 million Grades K–8 students in CGCS member districts using the platform nationwide. Ninety-five percent of CGCS member districts with mathematics data and 61 percent with reading data exceeded the national average in post-pandemic recovery.

To learn more about CGCS, visit CGCS.org. To learn more about Curriculum Associates, visit CurriculumAssociates.com.

About the Council of the Great City Schools

It is the special mission of America's urban public schools to educate the nation's most diverse student body to the highest academic standards and prepare them to contribute to our democracy and global community. The Council brings together 78 of the nation's largest urban public school systems in a coalition dedicated to the improvement of public education for our nation's urban public school children. See CGCS.org.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC