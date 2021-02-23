Curriculum Associates' Vice President of Assessment and Research Kristen Huff Named the 2021 Career Achievement Award Recipient by the Association of Test Publishers

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP), the leading international organization for publishers of assessment programs, has named Kristen Huff, Ed.D., vice president of assessment and research at Curriculum Associates, as its 2021 Career Achievement Award recipient. Huff was unanimously chosen by the ATP Board for this esteemed recognition, which honors individuals who have made sustained and positive contributions to the development, application, and innovation of testing and measurement through research, publications, presentations, professional activities, technology, conceptualizations, or theoretical contributions over a career.

"For the last 20 years, the ATP has given this distinguished award to scholars and professional leaders for their outstanding work in the field of testing and assessment," said Jerry Gorham, chair of the 2021 ATP Awards Committee and chief measurement and testing officer of Ascend Learning. "Selecting Kristen for the 2021 Career Achievement Award and having her join this illustrious group of past recipients was an easy decision—she is an accomplished researcher and leader and truly a great representative of our industry."

Recipients of the Career Achievement Award are nominated by ATP members and ultimately voted on by the ATP Board. Criteria for the award include, in part, the nature, relevance, and impact of an individual's contributions to improvements in testing. Special attention is given to individuals whose contributions have had a broad impact on improving testing and measurement in the areas of clinical, certification and licensing, education, or industrial applications.

In her current role at Curriculum Associates, Huff leads a team of assessment designers, psychometricians, and researchers in the development of online assessments integrated with personalized learning and whole-class instruction. As part of Curriculum Associates' interdisciplinary partnership with North Carolina A&T State University to support diversity in the education and assessment research fields, Huff also recently joined the College of Education's advisory board.

Prior to Curriculum Associates, Huff served as the senior fellow for the New York State Education Department, as well as in leadership roles with several major assessment companies. Huff has deep expertise in K–12 large-scale assessments and has co-chaired the National Council on Measurement in Education Task Force on Classroom Assessment since 2016. Throughout her accomplished career, she has been an active member of numerous industry organizations and shared her expertise regularly in scholarly publications, technical reports, and during conference presentations.

"Being named the 2021 Career Achievement Award recipient is truly an honor," said Huff. "I am so appreciative to have been nominated by my peers and humbled to have been chosen by the organization for this recognition. I deeply respect ATP and its commitment to continually advancing and supporting the testing and assessment industry."

Representing leading publishers and assessment service providers in the testing industry, the ATP promotes high-quality programs among members—as well as among the entire assessment community—through highly regarded global events, advocacy work, best practices guidance documents, and networking opportunities. The ATP's three core tasks include representing the general interests and welfare of its members and the assessment industry, providing members with current information on industry-related issues, and, when possible, establishing a unified position among members on key industry issues.

Huff will be formally acknowledged with the ATP Career Achievement Award at ATP's Innovations in Testing Conference 2021, which is being held virtually on April 27–29, 2021.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

