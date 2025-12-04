Curry County "Goes Solar"

CLOVIS, N.M., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, the idea that a handful of municipal buildings in rural New Mexico could meaningfully slash emissions, and save taxpayer dollars doing it, might have sounded far-fetched. Today, Solstice Power Technologies LLC, a leading community solar provider, announced that Curry County is proving it possible by enrolling ten of its municipal buildings in the State's community solar program to cut energy costs, reduce emissions, and advance the county's environmental leadership.

Curry County is the first county in the state to join a community solar program, and together, these ten buildings represent more than 2.4 million kWh of electricity usage each year. By shifting that demand to community solar, Curry County will have an impact equivalent to:

Taking 400 gasoline-powered cars off the road

Avoiding more than 1,700 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually

Planting 28,993 trees

…all without installing any on-site panels or spending taxpayer dollars on new infrastructure.

Community solar allows organizations to subscribe to a shared solar project, receiving credits on their electricity bills for the power produced by local solar farms. For Curry County, this means municipal offices, public facilities, and other government buildings are now supporting locally produced renewable energy while reducing electricity costs and contributing to a cleaner regional grid.

"By enrolling our municipal buildings in community solar, we're taking action to lead by example," said Lance Pyle, County Manager. "This program lets us benefit from clean, local energy without infrastructure changes that would be cumbersome, disruptive, and cost our county money that can be directed elsewhere. We get the perks of solar without the cost, all while demonstrating our commitment to sustainability for our residents."

Solstice helps municipalities across the country access clean energy through community solar programs and Curry County is the first municipality, county and school district in the state of New Mexico to enroll. For Curry County, participation not only reduces operating costs by joining but also supports New Mexico's broader clean energy goals and encourages the community to think differently about energy.

"Community solar is a powerful tool for counties and cities," said Michael Meade, Partnership Development Manager at Solstice. "Curry County is among several municipalities committed stewards of our beautiful environment, showing that governments can take immediate action to reduce their carbon footprint, save on energy costs, and lead their communities toward a cleaner future. As a native New Mexican, I'm proud to help bring Curry County and other municipalities into the state's community solar program."

About Solstice Power Technologies LLC

Founded in 2015, Solstice is a mission-driven company dedicated to ensuring every community can access and benefit from clean energy. Solstice connects households and businesses to community solar farms that reduce their electric bills with no upfront cost or installation, pioneers inclusive financing innovations such as the EnergyScore, and offers Community Benefit RECs, which aggregate corporate community investments to fund new clean energy projects and environmental justice initiatives. Solstice's solutions provide financial benefits to under-resourced community members and the organizations that serve them, ensuring that clean energy supports those who need it most.

Learn more: https://solstice.us

Media Contact

Mary Jackson

Solstice Power Technologies LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Power Technologies LLC