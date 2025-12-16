Harmony Community Solar Farm Now Bringing Savings to Medical Center and Income-Qualified Residents in Illinois

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, a leading community solar provider and ENGIE North America (ENGIE), proudly announces the start of solar energy production of the 2.5 MW Harmony community solar farm, located in Lena, Illinois. Developed by ENGIE North America in collaboration with Microsoft and Solstice, this project is a pivotal step toward expanding access to clean, affordable solar energy for Illinois residents, particularly those in underserved communities.

The Harmony community solar farm is designed to bring significant savings to hundreds of low- to moderate-income families, with 60% of the project's capacity reserved specifically for income-qualified Illinois residents, many of whom have traditionally been unable to access the benefits of renewable energy.

Now that the project has started generating power, subscribers will receive savings up to 60% on their monthly electric bills, bringing the financial benefits of the clean energy transition to households that might otherwise miss out.

A key element to the successful start-up of the Harmony community solar farm is the agreement by Rush University System for Health , to be the anchor subscriber of the project taking 1.6 million kWh annually — equivalent to the remaining 40% of the total energy output of the solar farm. Rush is demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and community health by significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

"Rush's commitment to the Harmony project exemplifies the power of collaboration in advancing clean energy solutions," said Brandon King, Vice President of Facilities, Real Estate, Planning, Design & Construction at Rush University System for Health. "As the anchor subscriber, Rush is proud to help ensure the long-term success and impact of this project, which not only promotes renewable energy but also provides tangible benefits to the communities we all serve."

"We are delighted to continue to expand our collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate the growth in clean energy," said Caroline Mead, VP Power Marketing and Commercial Strategy, ENGIE. "The ability to deliver unique opportunities to expand access to renewables through projects like Harmony is especially powerful and reflects the deep commitment ENGIE and Microsoft have to an equitable energy transition. The agreement with Rush further strengthens the connection with the residents of Illinois."

Solstice is proud to act as the essential bridge connecting both residential and anchor subscribers to the Harmony solar farm, ensuring a seamless experience for customers. Interested residents, small businesses and nonprofits can easily enroll online at Solstice.us, joining the broader effort to make renewable energy accessible to everyone.

"These Illinois projects in collaboration with ENGIE are about more than just clean energy — they reflect our joint dedication to making solar power accessible to everyone in Illinois," said Sandhya Murali, CEO of Solstice. "By ensuring that all residents, regardless of their income or living situation, can benefit from solar energy, we're helping to create more connected and empowered communities throughout the state."

The Harmony community solar farm marks a significant milestone in Illinois' journey toward a brighter future.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than $10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at www.engie-na.com

or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc .

About Solstice Power Technologies LLC

Founded in 2015, Solstice is a mission-driven company dedicated to ensuring every community can access and benefit from clean energy. Solstice connects households and businesses to community solar farms that reduce their electric bills with no upfront cost or installation, pioneers inclusive financing innovations such as the EnergyScore, and offers Community Benefit RECs, which aggregate corporate community investments to fund new clean energy projects and environmental justice initiatives. Solstice's solutions provide financial benefits to under-resourced community members and the organizations that serve them, ensuring that clean energy supports those who need it most.

About Rush University System for Health

Rush is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc . and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.

