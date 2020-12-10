Curtis Howse named CEO of Synchrony's Payment Solutions Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) today announced Curtis Howse has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Payment Solutions. He was Executive Vice President and head of Synchrony Direct to Consumer. Neeraj Mehta, current EVP and CEO of Payment Solutions, will leave Synchrony in 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Synchrony's Payment Solutions platform provides innovative digital and in-store consumer payments for small and medium sized businesses across numerous industries including auto, furniture, home improvement, powersports and others through private label credit cards, installment products and promotional financing.

Mehta will remain with Synchrony through March 1, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition; Howse will assume the Payment Solutions leadership role on January 1, 2021.

"Curtis is a strong commercial leader who brings extensive expertise to this new role, from his long history of delivering growth through key relationships with our partners to driving digital innovation and seamless customer experience in our online banking platform," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony. "He is the right leader to help Synchrony continue to diversify our business through continued growth in our Payment Solutions platform."

Howse, has more than 25 years of experience in consumer finance. He has led Synchrony's Direct to Consumer efforts since 2018, driving growth and digital innovation for Synchrony Bank, an online banking platform with more than $63 billion in deposits. Prior to this role, Mr. Howse was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Diversified Client Group at Synchrony, overseeing several key partner portfolios. Before Synchrony's separation from GE in 2015, he held roles in operations, business development and client development at GE Consumer Finance, and led various business divisions in the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

Howse is an executive sponsor of Synchrony's African American Diversity Network, one of eight Synchrony diversity networks which promote diversity and inclusion throughout the company. Externally, he is a member of the Executive Leadership Council. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer information systems from DeVry University.

Mehta has led Synchrony's Payment Solutions platform since 2018, driving growth and innovation at the point of sale in addition to expanding the company's focus on small and medium sized businesses. He also serves as the executive sponsor of Synchrony's Asian Professional Engagement Network. He joined Synchrony in 2015 as part of the separation from GE and established the company's independent Corporate Strategy function, launching the Synchrony Ventures team, overseeing payment innovation and driving strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Earlier, he had a 20-year career in numerous executive roles at GE Capital, including President and CEO of GE Capital Commercial Distribution Finance, President of GE Capital Bank Loan Group and Managing Director of GE Capital Europe, Bank Loans.



"We thank Neeraj for his passion and commitment to Synchrony and our partners, particularly in driving point of sale innovation. We wish him much future success," said Keane.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

