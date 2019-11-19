Curve Dental Enables Prescriptions to be Sent from Any Device

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental today announced the release of enhanced functionality for ePrescribe, a module within the Curve Cloud Platform that enables dental practitioners to send a new prescription or renewal to pharmacies from any digital device, including a smartphone or tablet.

Partnering with DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solutions, Curve offers customers an efficient process for sending prescriptions from their everyday workflow within its cloud-based dental practice management solution.

The new release includes three prescribing options; ePrescribe –manage electronic prescriptions with ease, iPrescribe—write and send prescriptions from mobile devices, and PDMP—ensure compliance with certain states' Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) registration for Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

With the new functionality in Curve's ePrescribe module, customers can streamline prescription writing and reduce prescribing errors using the SmartSuite™ feature. The feature minimizes the need to search for drugs by displaying commonly prescribed medications with complete sig based on historical prescribing behaviors.

Curve understands the severity of the opioid crisis in the USA. PDMPs were developed to prevent opioid abuse by facilitating early detection and prevention of abuse while assuring the availability of controlled substances for legitimate pain management purposes. Curve's PDMP interface helps dental offices stay in compliance with state mandates, reducing manual and redundant steps by office staff.

Curve's PDMP solution helps customers stay current with individual state mandates as they become law without draining office resources. Gary Long, Curve's Chief Revenue Officer explains, "Our combined EPCS and PDMP solution streamlines workflow and dramatically reduces the time it takes to check patient prescription history, document the PDMP check and complete the electronic prescription. It also helps eliminate the possibility of human error throughout the process. We are committed to doing our part to address the country's opioid epidemic and feel that our solution will help dentists do their part to support the PDMP initiative."

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that's easy to use and built only for the web. Today, Curve has over 25,000 users in the United States and Canada with offices in Orem, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; and Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.curvedental.com .

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at every touchpoint of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We provide our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

Contact:

Mark Blount

866-597-0219

229455@email4pr.com

SOURCE Curve Dental

Related Links

http://www.curvedental.com

