Curve Dental Recognized as Cloud-Native Leader in HealthStream Ventures' 2026 Dental Technology Landscape Report

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental ®, the leading cloud-native, all-in-one dental practice management platform, today announced its recognition as a market leader in The 2026 Dental Technology Landscape: Cloud, AI, and the Economics of Modern Practice Management , a new independent industry report released by HealthStream Ventures.

[New Dental Industry Report] The 2026 Dental Technology Landscape: Cloud, AI, and the Economics of Modern Practice Management

The report examines how economic pressure, labor shortages, consolidation, and rapid technology evolution are reshaping dentistry—and identifies cloud-native, unified practice management platforms as foundational to long-term profitability, scalability, and enterprise value. HealthStream Ventures' analysis positions Curve Dental as the clear leader for single-location practices and small to mid-sized multi-location groups prioritizing standardization, centralized reporting, and cloud-native scalability.

According to the report, traditional, server-based practice management systems are increasingly misaligned with the realities facing modern dental organizations. By contrast, cloud-native platforms like Curve Dental deliver measurable operational advantages, including automation, workflow consistency, AI readiness, and improved visibility across clinical, financial, and patient engagement workflows.

"This report validates what we've believed for years—that dentistry needs technology built for the realities of today, not retrofitted from the past," said Jana Macon, President of Curve Dental. "As practices face margin pressure, staffing challenges, and rising expectations from patients and buyers alike, cloud-native platforms provide a fundamentally better operating foundation. We're proud to see Curve recognized as a leader helping practices scale efficiently while protecting long-term value."

Report highlights reinforcing Curve Dental's leadership include:

A structural shift away from legacy server-based systems , as innovation, cybersecurity investment, and AI development concentrate on cloud-native platforms.

, as innovation, cybersecurity investment, and AI development concentrate on cloud-native platforms. Clear operational advantages of unified, cloud-native architecture , including standardized workflows, centralized reporting, automation, and real-time data visibility.

, including standardized workflows, centralized reporting, automation, and real-time data visibility. Growing importance of AI and automation , particularly in revenue cycle management, patient engagement, and clinical decision support.

, particularly in revenue cycle management, patient engagement, and clinical decision support. Increasing linkage between technology maturity and valuation, with unified cloud platforms supporting higher EBITDA multiples, cleaner diligence, and smoother transaction outcomes.

HealthStream Ventures describes the current environment as dentistry's emerging "efficiency mandate," noting that technology is no longer a back-office utility, but core operating infrastructure that directly influences margins, labor efficiency, scalability, cybersecurity risk, and enterprise readiness.

"Our analysis shows that cloud-native, unified platforms are best aligned with the economic and operational realities facing dental practices today," said Samantha Strain, HealthStream Ventures Partner and Chief Development Officer. "Practices using modern platforms benefit from greater standardization, lower operational friction, and stronger readiness for growth, consolidation, or exit. Curve Dental stands out for delivering enterprise-grade capabilities without the complexity that often slows smaller and mid-sized groups."

The report further emphasizes Curve Dental's "build and integrate" platform strategy, highlighting how core clinical, financial, imaging, payments, and patient engagement workflows live within a single native code base—eliminating data silos, reducing staff burden, and accelerating the adoption of AI-powered capabilities.

Download the Report

Dental professionals can access the full report, The 2026 Dental Technology Landscape: Cloud, AI, and the Economics of Modern Practice Management, from HealthStream Ventures, by visiting dentalindustrytrends.org .

About Curve Dental

Curve Dental is the leading provider of cloud-based, all-in-one dental practice management software for dental professionals and practices of all sizes across the United States and Canada. With powerful features like imaging, scheduling, billing, patient engagement, and more, Curve empowers dental professionals to optimize practice efficiency and elevate patient experiences—all from one easy-to-use platform and industry disrupting mobile app. Learn more at curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

SOURCE Curve Dental