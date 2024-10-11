Curve Finance and TON Launched Hackathon for Developer Teams to Accelerate DeFi Development

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange, announced a partnership with TON Foundation meant to incubate a new Stable Swap Project on the base of TON's blockchain. Now, the collaboration is moving forward with new developments—Curve Finance and TON Foundation have announced a joint hackathon.

The collaboration leverages Curve's advanced constant-function market maker (CFMM) technology to simplify the swap process on the TON blockchain and streamline the user experience. The end goal is to make stablecoin trading on the TON network more accessible and improve the pace of its adoption. This will also allow to exchange yield-bearing tokens on TON, including upcoming staked crvUSD.

As part of this collaboration, TON has called on its community, seeking out developer teams willing to work on the project. A total of 70 teams have expressed their interest, and so, to select the best talents, Curve and TON have joined forces to host a hackathon event.

The hackathon is going to be taking place from September 25 to October 17, 2024, and will serve as a competitive platform where teams will work on specific development tasks related to the project. Based on the results, the most outstanding teams will move forward.

Their work will be evaluated by a panel of judges, which will include a representative from TON and Curve Finance's own founder, Michael Egorov. The top three teams will be invited to continue working on the project.

Mr. Egorov has commented on the event, stating the following: "It's an honor to be part of an initiative that brings together visionary developers to shape the future of the DeFi sector. At Curve, we believe that decentralized finance represents a natural step in the evolution of finance, and projects like these are critical for making that future real. I look forward to seeing what innovative solutions this hackathon will show us, and how the minds in this space can help take both Curve and TON to new heights."

SOURCE Curve Finance