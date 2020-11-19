Curve Health welcomes former Salesforce and tech industry veteran as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a company that delivers connected senior care via a platform that combines telemedicine, smart billing, health information exchange, and predictive analytics, today announced the appointment of Cheryl Porro, as the company's Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Porro will oversee the company's overall product direction and development and will lead the engineering, product and infrastructure teams.

Porro brings more than 20 years of software, systems and product development expertise to Curve, including software engineering, product management, quality assurance and support, and human centered design. Porro spent more than 13 years at Salesforce, completing her tenure there as SVP of Technology and Products at Salesforce.org. Porro was then hired to lead Thrive Global's technology and product development as the company's CTO.

"Curve Health is consumer grade technology in a sector - senior & long-term care - not traditionally known for being tech forward," said Curve CEO, Rob MacNaughton. "Cheryl's background as a technical leader at consumer facing companies will be key as we continue to advance our best-in-class senior care platform to ensure a great user experience for providers and administrators -- and, most importantly, optimal care for patients."

"I've been really impressed with Curve's platform and the impact it's had in the skilled nursing facilities where it's been deployed," said Porro. "It is an honor to join this incredibly smart and passionate team. I'm excited to expand the platform's offerings to include additional specialties, expanded integrations and enhanced patient to family interface to provide for people living in skilled nursing facilities during this particularly challenging time."

Porro is based in San Francisco and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She'll be leading the further development of a platform that was recently highlighted in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine for reducing hospitalizations from Skilled Nursing Facilities by as much as 80%.

This appointment comes on the heels of MacNaughton's appointment to the role of CEO in October, and the announcement of Curve's $6M seed funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80+, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: https://www.curvehealth.com/.

SOURCE Curve Health

Related Links

curvehealth.com

