Curved Television Market size is set to grow by USD 12.72 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for augmented experience boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global curved television market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.08% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for augmented experience is driving market growth, with a trend towards shifting of customer preference toward better image quality, size, and features of TVs. However, emergence of low-cost vendors poses a challenge. Key market players include Changhong, CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Loewe Technology GmbH, Nimble Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sceptre Inc., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stanlee India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Vu Television, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global curved television market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12721.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries China, US, South Korea, India, and Germany

Market Driver

The curved television market is experiencing significant growth due to consumer demand for improved image quality. Curved TVs offer advanced features such as 3D compatibility, auto depth enhancement, and UHD resolution. Their design reduces distortion by nearly 50% at standard viewing distances and minimizes reflections, enhancing black and dark image contents. These innovations are expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The curved television market is experiencing significant growth with various companies and COMMERCIAL entities introducing new models. Ultra High Definition (UHD) and 4K resolution are popular trends in this sector. Televisions with Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology are in high demand. Residential segment is the major consumer of curved televisions. The size of the screens ranges from 40 inches to 110 inches. Smart TVs with built-in Wi-Fi and streaming capabilities are also gaining popularity. The market is competitive with RESIDENTIAL segments in North America and Europe showing high demand. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory with the introduction of new features and technologies.

Market Challenges

The curved TV market is highly competitive with numerous vendors, particularly in APAC countries. New companies offer affordable alternatives, attracting cost-conscious consumers. Global players provide superior quality and additional features, justifying higher prices. This price war forces global vendors to lower prices, impacting their market share and profits. This competition may hinder the growth of the global curved TV market.

The curved television market faces several challenges. Curved TVs offer an immersive viewing experience with their wide field of view. However, producing these TVs comes with complexity. The manufacturing process requires advanced technology and precision. Cost is another challenge. Curved TVs are more expensive than traditional flat screens due to their unique design. Additionally, content production for curved TVs is still in its infancy. Televisions shows and movies are produced for flat screens, making the transition to curved TVs a challenge for content providers. Despite these hurdles, the curved television market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for innovative technology and enhanced viewing experiences.

Segment Overview

This curved television market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 HD

1.2 UHD Display Size 2.1 Up to 43 inches

2.2 48-50 inches

2.3 55-64 inches

2.4 Greater than 65 inches Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 HD- The HD curved television market experiences growth due to its affordable pricing and high resolution. Technological advancements and the availability of technologically superior products at reasonable prices further boost demand. Vendors collaborate with content service providers to offer smart television sticks, enhancing the HD viewing experience. These sticks enable online content browsing and streaming in HD quality. However, the emergence of UHD televisions with superior quality and resolution may challenge the market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The curved television market encompasses innovative solutions in both the residential and commercial segments. Ultra-high definition curved TVs, such as Infinity Screen TVs, are gaining popularity in the entertainment industry for their immersive viewing experience. In the residential sector, curved TVs offer a more cinematic experience for movie enthusiasts. Meanwhile, in the commercial segment, curved TVs are being adopted for digital signage and advertising in smart cities. The gaming industry also benefits from curved TVs, providing a more immersive gaming experience with enhanced graphics and wider viewing angles. Smart TVs, integrating advanced technologies, further enhance the functionality and convenience of curved televisions.

The global market for microphones, underwater cameras, set-top boxes, and home audio equipment is experiencing significant growth. Technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for high-quality audio-visual experiences drive this trend. The microphone market benefits from the rise in remote work and content creation. Underwater cameras are gaining popularity among adventure enthusiasts and professionals. Set-top boxes are evolving with smart TV integrations, while home audio equipment sees a surge due to the home entertainment boom. Companies in these sectors focus on innovation and enhanced features to capture market share and meet diverse consumer needs.

Market Research Overview

The Curved Television Market represents a significant segment in the global consumer electronics industry. These televisions offer an immersive viewing experience with their unique design and enhanced picture quality. The Curved Television technology segment includes Televisions, Ultra-High Definition (UHD), Resolution, Semiconductors, and Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED). The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for larger screen sizes, improved picture quality, and consumer preference for innovative technology. The segment also faces challenges like high production costs and the availability of alternative technologies. The market for Curved Televisions is expected to grow steadily due to ongoing advancements in technology and consumer demand for enhanced viewing experiences.

