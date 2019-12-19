Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to constituents of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index"). On December 17, 2019, Index constituent Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) announced that, pursuant to a merger agreement with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, it had agreed not to pay distributions during the pendency of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement. Per the Index's methodology guide, this distribution cut event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on December 27, 2019, and effective on December 30, 2019, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) will replace TGE as a constituent of the Index at TGE's then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

