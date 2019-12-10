Cushing® recognized as one of 2019's "Best Places to Work in Money Management"

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Asset Management, L.P., a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to have been recognized as one of 2019's "Best Places to Work in Money Management" in the recent survey by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management.

John Alban, Chief Executive Officer at Cushing Asset Management commented: "We are gratified to receive recognition as a Best Place to Work in Money Management. We recognize our most valuable resource as a firm is our people. It is this talent that partners with our clients, invests their capital and works every day to build and maintain their trust. Our clients have choices and we understand that it is critical that we continue to attract and retain the best talent in the industry. Creating a familial team atmosphere that strives for excellence every day is our primary focus as a firm."

Employee survey responses highlighted the firm's broad employee ownership, collegial atmosphere, varied employee benefits and culture, among other strengths.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist. Since Cushing's founding in 2003, it has remained a 100% independent, employee-owned firm. As of September 30, 2019, Cushing had approximately $2.0 billion of assets under management in closed-end funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, privately offered funds and separately managed accounts.

Contact:

Brian Atwood

Cushing® Asset Management, LP

214-635-1702

www.cushingasset.com

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Related Links

http://www.cushingasset.com

