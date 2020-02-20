Cushing Terrell Appoints Greg Matthews, AIA, As President And CEO

BILLINGS, Mont. and BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Terrell announces the appointment of Greg Matthews, AIA, as president and CEO to replace outgoing President Scott Wilson, who will remain with the firm and continue to serve on the board.

Matthews will lead the continued growth of the architecture and engineering design firm, which includes 13 offices and a portfolio that spans commercial, education, government, healthcare, infrastructure, residential, and retail projects. The firm underwent a rebrand late last year to acknowledge its role as a change-player.

A 24-year veteran of Cushing Terrell, Matthews will continue to evolve the firm to meet the needs of the ever-changing design and construction industry. "Greg has always been a leader among leaders," Wilson said. "He is someone who truly cares about people and their futures, and Cushing Terrell is built around people."

"Scott has served as an incredible leader to Cushing Terrell over the past nine years," Matthews said. "I am grateful for having had a front-row seat to witness the amazing things he has done for our firm, our teams, and our clients during his tenure as president. His unwavering commitment to our values and heritage while leading the firm as it has grown and taken on new challenges has been inspiring to watch. I am honored and humbled to follow in his footsteps."

Simultaneously, the firm has created a new executive position, chief knowledge officer (CKO), to oversee the distribution and retention of intellectual capital, facilitate equity and professional growth, and support learning for all team members. This position will be filled by Jim Armer, PE, a 14-year veteran of the firm, formerly co-lead of the retail design studio.

"The chief knowledge officer role is the result of Cushing Terrell's commitment to improve and transfer knowledge for the benefit of our clients and our team members," Matthews notes. "Jim has been pushing the envelope in these areas for years and is the right person to guide us through this chapter in our quest for continued improvement."

Both changes reflect the importance of development and advancement of Cushing Terrell team members as core tenets of the firm's leadership.

ABOUT CUSHING TERRELL

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. Our team works together to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives, achieve their visions, and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. With offices in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Texas, and Washington, Cushing Terrell serves commercial, education, government, healthcare, residential, and retail clients across the United States and worldwide.

