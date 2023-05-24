Cushing Terrell Named Engineering News-Record Mountain States Design Firm of the Year

News provided by

Cushing Terrell

24 May, 2023, 13:46 ET

Cushing Terrell is one of two firms selected by Engineering News-Record (ENR) editors to receive 2023's Mountain States Design Firm of the Year designation.

BILLINGS, Mont., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell has been named ENR Mountain States Design Firm of the Year alongside SWCA Environmental Consultants. Firms are chosen for this designation based on a range of factors including regional revenues, new initiatives, current projects, and community and industry contributions, among other considerations annually.

Read the full Design Firm of the Year feature here.

Continue Reading
The Montana Heritage Center expansion and renovation project in Helena, MT, will be a state-of-the-art repository for the state’s historic collections and resources, serving as a place for learning and discovery. When complete, the project will nearly double the size of the existing building and include 66,000 sq. ft. of new space, plus exterior and interior renovations to 66,995 sq. ft. of the existing 1952 Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building.
The Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, MT, designed by Cushing Terrell, is a 67,000-square-foot facility that combines two distinct programs — performing arts and athletics — into one stunning building on the Flathead Valley Community College campus.
"Given our founding 85 years ago in Billings, Montana, and the fact that today we have offices and projects across the Mountain Region, this area of the country holds particular significance for our team," said Greg Matthews, Cushing Terrell President and CEO. "This recognition — and the success we've seen over the years — is thanks to our clients and the talents of our team members who use their skills and passion to drive the initiatives and incredible design work that make an honor like this possible."

Cushing Terrell's selection is credited to the firm's 2022 Best Firms to Work For designation by the Zweig Group, a program that ranks AEC firms in the U.S. and Canada based on their workplace culture and practices, employee benefits, retention rates and more; their AIA 2030 Commitment and SME Climate Commitment, which provides a path for small- and medium-sized enterprises to join the United Nations Race to Zero campaign — a coalition committed to achieving net-zero emissions by no later than 2050; the recent launch of a formalized pro bono program; and significant recent and ongoing regional projects such as the Montana Heritage Center in Helena, MT, the Downtown Boise YMCA in Boise, ID, and Montana State University's Romney Hall in Bozeman, MT.

The 2023 ENR Mountain States Design Firm of the Year distinction is the second for the firm — the first of which was awarded in 2016.

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the multi-disciplinary firm today. Driven by empathy, the team works to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives, achieve their visions, and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. With more than 425 team members and expertise across the commercial, education, government, healthcare, infrastructure, multi-family, residential, and retail markets, the firm has offices in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Texas, and Washington.

SOURCE Cushing Terrell

