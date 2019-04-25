Custom Apparel Brand INDOCHINO Announces Tri-State Expansion

INDOCHINO is at the forefront of a wave of digitally native brands disrupting the traditional retail landscape and is now set to make perfectly fitting, customized clothing an affordable reality for men across the tri-state area. The retailer will open its 44 th showroom in Greenwich, CT, on April 26, 2019. Paramus, NJ, will open this summer and Manhasset, NY, is slated for early 2020. Other showrooms scheduled this year include Bellevue in WA and Roseville, Melrose, and San Diego in CA.

"As we continue to see success developing the INDOCHINO brand in the North East, we're committed to extending our retail network outside of Manhattan – where we have three thriving locations – to areas where many more Americans live, work, and play," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO, "This will give men of all communities and professions greater access to exceptionally priced custom clothing."

The new locations offer a shopping experience like no other. In addition to a wide selection of made to measure, personalized suits, tuxedos, chinos, overcoats and dress shirts, the new locations will feature short and long-sleeved casual shirts specially designed to be worn untucked, which are new for Spring/Summer 2019. Customers are designated their own Style Guides who assist with measurements, fabric, and styling suggestions.

INDOCHINO Greenwich is located downtown at 343 Greenwich Avenue and is across from Apple, lululemon, and SoulCycle. Aligning with other INDOCHINO locations, the showroom has a high-tech-meets-high-touch feel and features high ceilings, large windows, and a lounge area where customers can relax and enjoy a coffee before designing their one-of-a-kind garments.

The Paramus location will open in the summer of 2019 at the Garden City Plaza mall, and occupies over 1,600 square feet. INDOCHINO Manhasset is slated to open in early 2020.

Complementing the tri-state expansion, INDOCHINO is the Official Made to Measure Brand of the New York Yankees for the second year. The partnership will be activated with in-stadium signage and special events as well as via digital and social channels. Fans will also be able to add a Yankees-themed monogram or opt for a limited edition Yankees-inspired lining.

"As the 2019 baseball season begins, we couldn't be more excited to continue this important partnership and offer Yankees fans access to an elevated brand experience," continued Drew Green. "We look forward to helping our growing customer base find what fits well, what looks great, and what is affordable as we become recognized throughout the tri-state area."

Appointment bookings and online shopping available at www.indochino.com.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

