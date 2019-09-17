Custom Apparel Brand INDOCHINO Expands Outerwear Collection and Launches Fall/Winter 2019

INDOCHINO's outerwear collection features new double-breasted trench coats, classic mac coats and hooded mac coats in black, navy and khaki. INDOCHINO's wool-cashmere overcoats, introduced for FW18, are back, but this time in eight colors, with the addition of olive and gray herringbone. All outerwear is made to measure and can be personalized with a variety of INDOCHINO's signature customizations, plus an optional quilted lining new for this season.

According to Statista, the male Coat and Jacket market is worth $9.74 billion and, following the overwhelming success of its FW18 overcoat range, INDOCHINO sees an opportunity to build its presence in this lucrative category.

"We are passionate about creating custom clothing that reflects the evolving lifestyles of men today," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Innovating our made to measure program to include a full range of outerwear is a reflection of our intent to become the go-to for all their wardrobe needs."

INDOCHINO's FW19 collection incorporates four color themes: Second Nature, featuring russet and olive shades in solid, tweed, and plaid fabrics; Easy Street, incorporating rich earth and chocolate tones in textured fabrics; On the Money, a series of classic blues in bold pinstripes, windowpanes, micropatterns and rich solids; and Urban Legend, an ensemble of versatile grays in bold chalk stripes and checks and subtle birdseyes and nailheads. INDOCHINO chinos have also received an update, with two new color offerings of burgundy and deep gray.

Outerwear is available now in all INDOCHINO showrooms. Overcoats can be ordered online now, with trench and mac coats available online in early fall. Trench coats and mac coats are priced at $295 USD / $395 CAD ; hooded mac coats at $345 USD / $445 CAD; and overcoats at $395 USD / $495 CAD. Quilted linings can be added for $50.

FW19 is available online and in showrooms now. Suits are priced at $399 USD / $539 CAD; shirts and chinos are $79 USD / $109 CAD.

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's Omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

