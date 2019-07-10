WASHINGTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Custom-Molded-Products-Recalls-Valve-Caps-Sold-With-Hot-Tubs-Swim-Spas-Due-to-Impact-Hazard

Name of Product: Diverter valve caps sold with Master Spas hot tubs and swim spas

Hazard: The valve cap on the hot tubs and swim spas can become loose, pop off and strike a bystander, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs and swim spas with the recalled valve cap and contact Custom Molded Products to arrange for a free replacement cap from their hot tub/swim spa manufacturer.

Consumer Contact: Custom Molded Products at 800-733-9060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily or online at www.c-m-p.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information. Master Spas customers can enter their spa serial number on the Master Spas website at http://wsr.masterspasportal.com/divreplacement.asp to determine if their spa is covered by the recall and order replacement parts.

Recall Details

Units: About 16,000

Description:

This recall involves 2-inch diverter valve caps sold with certain Master Spas "Twilight Series," "H2X Swim Spa," and "MP Signature Deep Swim Spa" hot tubs/swim spas. The model names are printed on the control panel covers. The clear valve caps are included as a component part and are located under the diverter handle on the upper deck of the hot tub/spa above the water line.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 112 reports of the valve caps popping off including four reports of consumers being struck by the cap. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Master Spas hot tub/spa distributors from December 2017 through May 2019 for between about $5000 and $45,000 and about $2 for the valve caps.

Manufacturer: Custom Molded Products, of Newnan, Ga.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

