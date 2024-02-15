Custom State Curriculum Finds A Home With Kiddom: Louisiana's New K-8 Social Studies Solution, Bayou Bridges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , a paradigm-shifter for digital learning and publisher of high-quality instructional materials, has announced a partnership with the non-profit Core Knowledge Foundation to offer Louisiana's new K-8 social studies curriculum, Bayou Bridges.

Core Knowledge Foundation, best known for authoring trusted open educational resources such as Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA), worked directly with the Louisiana Department of Education to develop Bayou Bridges . The curriculum is aligned to the Louisiana Student Standards for Social Studies and based on the science of reading to advance proficiency by building explicit content knowledge and disciplinary literacy skills.

Schools across Louisiana are implementing Bayou Bridges in the 2024-25 school year and will now be able to access an enhanced version that eases implementation of this high-quality curriculum through a Kiddom subscription.

"Kiddom is honored to offer a rich teaching and learning environment for Bayou Bridges, a highly anticipated state-specific curriculum," said Abbas Manjee, Kiddom's Co-Founder and Chief Academic Officer. "We are eager to support states across the country that seek to improve learning outcomes via localized and contextualized high-quality core instructional materials. Accessing these materials from Kiddom allows educators to easily unpack, understand, and implement instruction in a way that is vastly more effective than paper alone."

While using Kiddom, Louisiana educators and instructional leaders will have an elevated implementation experience with simplified workflows, differentiation, and progress monitoring, including:

Time-saving planning and delivery with all-in-one resources and multiple pathways for assigning student activities and assessments, including whole class, group, and individual work.

with all-in-one resources and multiple pathways for assigning student activities and assessments, including whole class, group, and individual work. Support for all levels of learning and growth with customizable assignments and assessments allowing for all students to access grade-level content, including scaffolding, 15+ tech-enhanced item types, and a variety of student response options.

with customizable assignments and assessments allowing for all students to access grade-level content, including scaffolding, 15+ tech-enhanced item types, and a variety of student response options. Real-time progress monitoring using powerful synchronous classwork capabilities to increase student engagement and provide real-time learning insights.

using powerful synchronous classwork capabilities to increase student engagement and provide real-time learning insights. Data-rich dashboards that offer a full suite of skill and standards mastery reports with in-depth views of progress at the student, classroom, school, and district levels.

Bayou Bridges powered by Kiddom will be available for the 2024-25 school year. To learn more, visit Kiddom .

Kiddom supports education across the United States by uniting dynamic technology with high-quality instructional materials to transform curricula into engaging, insightful digital learning experiences.

